    Binance Announces Hot Crypto Listing: New Perpetual Contract Added

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 12:01
    Binance announces listing for one of hottest tokens on recent market
    Binance Announces Hot Crypto Listing: New Perpetual Contract Added
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major crypto exchange Binance has announced a new listing as October gets underway. In a recent tweet, Binance announced its decision to list Aster (ASTER) and open trading for three spot trading pairs on Oct. 6 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC).

    The new spot trading pairs will include ASTER/USDT, ASTER/USDC and ASTER/TRY. Users can start depositing ASTER after Oct. 6 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), while withdrawals will open on Oct. 7 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC).

    ASTER is currently listed on Binance Alpha Market, allowing its trading; however, once spot trading opens, ASTER will be delisted from Binance Alpha, but users will be able to continue to sell ASTER via Binance Alpha.

    Aster’s ASTER is among the hottest tokens on the crypto market in recent weeks, increasing from $0.09 to over $2 in a little under three weeks, per CoinGecko data, marking a 1,913% increase. That has given early buyers returns of over 1,500%, making it among the best performing tokens in several months.

    Following a recent drop, ASTER's price rebounded following Binance's announcement to list the token.

    At press time, Aster was trading at $2, having reached an all time high of $2.42 on Sept. 24.

    Binance constantly reviews its product and service offerings to ensure the best user experience for all users. Effective from Oct. 14 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will update the price source of WBETH/ETH and BNSOL/SOL from Binance spot price to conversion ratio on Binance ETH Staking and Binance SOL Staking to minimize the risk of depegging.

    In addition, Binance Futures will launch KGENUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage on Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. (UTC).

