Binance Announces Hot Crypto Listing: New Perpetual Contract Added

Major crypto exchange Binance has announced a new listing as October gets underway. In a recent tweet, Binance announced its decision to list Aster (ASTER) and open trading for three spot trading pairs on Oct. 6 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC).

The new spot trading pairs will include ASTER/USDT, ASTER/USDC and ASTER/TRY. Users can start depositing ASTER after Oct. 6 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), while withdrawals will open on Oct. 7 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC).

ASTER is currently listed on Binance Alpha Market, allowing its trading; however, once spot trading opens, ASTER will be delisted from Binance Alpha, but users will be able to continue to sell ASTER via Binance Alpha.

Aster’s ASTER is among the hottest tokens on the crypto market in recent weeks, increasing from $0.09 to over $2 in a little under three weeks, per CoinGecko data, marking a 1,913% increase. That has given early buyers returns of over 1,500%, making it among the best performing tokens in several months.

Following a recent drop, ASTER's price rebounded following Binance's announcement to list the token.

At press time, Aster was trading at $2, having reached an all time high of $2.42 on Sept. 24.

Binance news

Binance constantly reviews its product and service offerings to ensure the best user experience for all users. Effective from Oct. 14 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will update the price source of WBETH/ETH and BNSOL/SOL from Binance spot price to conversion ratio on Binance ETH Staking and Binance SOL Staking to minimize the risk of depegging.

In addition, Binance Futures will launch KGENUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage on Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. (UTC).