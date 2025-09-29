Binance to Delist Perpetual Contracts of These Two Popular Cryptos in October

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has revealed its decision to delist the perpetual contracts of two known cryptocurrencies: Hifi Finance (HIFI) and BakeryToken (BAKE).

In a recent announcement, Binance stated it would delist USDⓈ-Margined HIFIUSDT and BAKEUSDT Perpetual Contracts on Oct. 3, 2025.

Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on HIFI and BAKE perpetual contracts on Oct. 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

Users will not be allowed to open new positions for the aforementioned contract(s) starting from Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC). Hence, users are urged to close any open positions prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

Binance to suspend deposits on Polkadot, Kusama on these dates

In a recent announcement, Binance announced it would be suspending deposits and withdrawals on the Kusama (KSM) and Polkadot (DOT) networks on the said dates in October.

Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on USDⓈ-M $HIFI and $BAKE perpetual contracts at



🗓️Oct. 3 2025, 09:00 (UTC).



The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.



Starting from 7:00 a.m. (UTC) on Oct. 7, 2025, Binance stated it would suspend deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the Kusama (KSM) network to support its network migration to Asset Hub Kusama. The migration will take place on Oct. 7 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

Also, starting from 7:00 a.m. (UTC) on Nov. 4, 2025, Binance will suspend the deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the Polkadot (DOT) network to support its network migration to Asset Hub Polkadot. The migration will take place on Nov. 4 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). The trading of tokens on both the Polkadot and Kusama networks will not be impacted on these dates.