Is MrBeast Really Loading up on ASTER, 'New BNB' That Surged 8,000%?

Lookonchain claims that a wallet associated with MrBeast transferred $1 million USDT into Aster and withdrew 538,384 ASTER at an average cost of $1.87. These transactions occurred in the same week that Aster became one of the most-talked-about launches of 2025.

Nothing has been confirmed, but this claim is now fueling headlines: is MrBeast betting on what traders are calling the "new BNB?"

Aster's debut was meteoric. Launched on Sept. 17 at just above two cents, it surged by almost 7,000% in four days, reaching $2 before cooling to $1.80. Its market capitalization reached $3 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume above $2.5 billion.

MrBeast(@MrBeast) bought 538,384 $ASTER($990K) over the past 3 days.



He deposited 1M $USDT into #Aster using public wallet 0x9e67 and new wallet 0x0e8A, then withdrew 538,384 $ASTER.



— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 26, 2025

Nearly 80,000 wallets now hold the token. For context, Aster moved from the status to becoming one of the top 40 cryptocurrencies in less than 10 days.

What is ASTER, and what does Binance have to do with it?

Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange incubated by YZi Labs, formerly Binance Labs. CZ boosted the launch on X by posting side-by-side mentions of Aster and BNB. This kind of open endorsement from Binance's founder is rare, and the market took it as a green light.

Beyond the hype are tokenomics. The supply is capped at eight billion ASTER. Currently in circulation are 1.65 billion tokens. More than half of the total tokens are reserved for community programs, while the rest will vest over seven years.

Bottom line

Hyperliquid has dominated perpetuals all year, but Aster's success has forced a rethink. Regardless of whether MrBeast is behind the wallet, traders' perception of the token is already being influenced by this question.