Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is MrBeast Really Loading up on ASTER, 'New BNB' That Surged 8,000%?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 13:12
    Claims resurface about MrBeast allegedly buying $1,000,000 of "next Binance Coin" ASTER after its 8,000% surge in just days
    Advertisement
    Is MrBeast Really Loading up on ASTER, 'New BNB' That Surged 8,000%?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Lookonchain claims that a wallet associated with MrBeast transferred $1 million USDT into Aster and withdrew 538,384 ASTER at an average cost of $1.87. These transactions occurred in the same week that Aster became one of the most-talked-about launches of 2025.

    Nothing has been confirmed, but this claim is now fueling headlines: is MrBeast betting on what traders are calling the "new BNB?"

    Aster's debut was meteoric. Launched on Sept. 17 at just above two cents, it surged by almost 7,000% in four days, reaching $2 before cooling to $1.80. Its market capitalization reached $3 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume above $2.5 billion. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs
    Luke Dashjr Reportedly Mulls Bitcoin Hard Fork
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Bottom, Ethereum (ETH) Loses $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): Head and Shoulders to $123,000?
    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round

    Nearly 80,000 wallets now hold the token. For context, Aster moved from the status to becoming one of the top 40 cryptocurrencies in less than 10 days.

    Advertisement

    What is ASTER, and what does Binance have to do with it?

    Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange incubated by YZi Labs, formerly Binance Labs. CZ boosted the launch on X by posting side-by-side mentions of Aster and BNB. This kind of open endorsement from Binance's founder is rare, and the market took it as a green light.

    Beyond the hype are tokenomics. The supply is capped at eight billion ASTER. Currently in circulation are 1.65 billion tokens. More than half of the total tokens are reserved for community programs, while the rest will vest over seven years.

    Bottom line

    Hyperliquid has dominated perpetuals all year, but Aster's success has forced a rethink. Regardless of whether MrBeast is behind the wallet, traders' perception of the token is already being influenced by this question.

    #MrBeast #Binance #Aster
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:11
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Reviews
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:08
    Etherchain AI (ETHAI) Presale Review: When AI Meets Blockchain
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance
    Trust Wallet LauncheTrust Moon, a Web3 Accelerator Supported by Binance, YZi Labs & AW
    WhiteBIT Launches Portfolio Margin for Institutional Clients
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 13:12
    Is MrBeast Really Loading up on ASTER, 'New BNB' That Surged 8,000%?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:11
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Tokenization Role in On-chain Economy: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Reviews
    Sep 26, 2025 - 12:08
    Etherchain AI (ETHAI) Presale Review: When AI Meets Blockchain
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD