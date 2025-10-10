AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Another Crypto Rugpull on BNB Chain: OracleBNB Deletes All Social Media

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 11:33
    BNB Chain's rally attracting malicious actors who are not interested in building something useful on network
    Advertisement
    Another Crypto Rugpull on BNB Chain: OracleBNB Deletes All Social Media
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Another day, another rugpull on the BNB Chain. This time, the project in question is OracleBNB, which seems to have disappeared without warning following a short but intense spike in trading activity. All social media accounts for the project's official handle, OracleBNB, have already been taken down, turning out to be just another well-planned exit scam.

    Advertisement

    OracleBNB had a sharp price spike, peaking at $0.000326 before plummeting to $0.0001459, a drop of more than 95% in a matter of minutes, according to data from DEXTools. The trading activity follows the classic pattern of a liquidity rugpull, with late investors holding worthless tokens after a near-complete drain of liquidity following intense early buy pressure.

    Article image
    Source: Peckshield

    In the BNB ecosystem, OracleBNB promoted itself as a blockchain-based oracle solution. However, the abrupt deletion of all digital evidence, including its official Twitter account and community channels, suggests a deliberate shutdown rather than a technical error. Before the project was removed, no warnings, announcements or justifications were given.

    HOT Stories
    AI Will Kill Gold, But Bitcoin Comes out Stronger, Predicts Nick Szabo
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump

    BNB network's rise

    This pull occurs at a time when investor interest and activity in the BNB Chain are on the rise. Bad actors are taking advantage of the renewed speculative appetite and launching questionable projects that promise innovation but end in disaster, as BNB prices are trending higher and retail attention is returning to the market.

    Advertisement

    Due to its low fees and quick transaction speeds, BNB is very popular with retail traders, which unfortunately makes it a breeding ground for these kinds of scams. Increased activity frequently translates into increased exploitation, as the OracleBNB incident highlights.

    On decentralized exchanges, it is important to stay cautious when purchasing new tokens, especially those that are introduced with little transparency or by anonymous teams. Events like this damage BNB Chain’s reputation, even though its ecosystem and transaction volume are still expanding. Rugpulls such as OracleBNB will continue to be a source of risk in this cycle of speculation until more stringent screening procedures and community due diligence are implemented.

    #BNB #Cryptocurrency Scam #DeFi Scam
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:00
    6 Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are Green: Uptrend Coming?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 10:40
    Vitalik Buterin Dumps New Meme Coin Batch for Ethereum
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:33
    Another Crypto Rugpull on BNB Chain: OracleBNB Deletes All Social Media
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:00
    6 Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are Green: Uptrend Coming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 10:40
    Vitalik Buterin Dumps New Meme Coin Batch for Ethereum
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all