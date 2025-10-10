Another Crypto Rugpull on BNB Chain: OracleBNB Deletes All Social Media

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Another day, another rugpull on the BNB Chain. This time, the project in question is OracleBNB, which seems to have disappeared without warning following a short but intense spike in trading activity. All social media accounts for the project's official handle, OracleBNB, have already been taken down, turning out to be just another well-planned exit scam.

OracleBNB had a sharp price spike, peaking at $0.000326 before plummeting to $0.0001459, a drop of more than 95% in a matter of minutes, according to data from DEXTools. The trading activity follows the classic pattern of a liquidity rugpull, with late investors holding worthless tokens after a near-complete drain of liquidity following intense early buy pressure.

In the BNB ecosystem, OracleBNB promoted itself as a blockchain-based oracle solution. However, the abrupt deletion of all digital evidence, including its official Twitter account and community channels, suggests a deliberate shutdown rather than a technical error. Before the project was removed, no warnings, announcements or justifications were given.

BNB network's rise

This pull occurs at a time when investor interest and activity in the BNB Chain are on the rise. Bad actors are taking advantage of the renewed speculative appetite and launching questionable projects that promise innovation but end in disaster, as BNB prices are trending higher and retail attention is returning to the market.

Due to its low fees and quick transaction speeds, BNB is very popular with retail traders, which unfortunately makes it a breeding ground for these kinds of scams. Increased activity frequently translates into increased exploitation, as the OracleBNB incident highlights.

On decentralized exchanges, it is important to stay cautious when purchasing new tokens, especially those that are introduced with little transparency or by anonymous teams. Events like this damage BNB Chain’s reputation, even though its ecosystem and transaction volume are still expanding. Rugpulls such as OracleBNB will continue to be a source of risk in this cycle of speculation until more stringent screening procedures and community due diligence are implemented.