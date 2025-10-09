Binance Coin (BNB) Slashed 2,000% in Gas Fee, Says CZ

On Thursday, October 9, the co-founder and former CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), made remarks on the latest adjustment made to the BNB Chain, emphasizing the extent to which the network fee has been reduced this year.

In a statement that has stirred debates across the crypto community, Binance’s CZ revealed that the BNB Chain gas fees have dropped by 20x in 2025.

The statement came shortly after the network confirmed, via the official BNB Chain Twitter page, that it has successfully deployed the new standard gas fee of 0.05 Gwei for the entire Binance ecosystem.

Notably, 0.05 Gwei has now become the default gas fee for the network; hence, any transaction executed on the BNB Chain will be charged at the rate of 0.05 Gwei, which is now established as the new fee standard.

2000% reduction: is BNB gas fee headed to zero?

While the move appears to be one of the network’s strategies to boost adoption and easily lure new users to its network, Binance’s CZ emphasized how deeply the BNB gas fee has been reduced in 2025 alone.

While highlighting the rate at which the BNB team has sought to dramatically drive down transaction costs for users and developers alike, CZ noted that the BNB Chain transaction cost has been reduced significantly on two different occasions this year. Initially, the BNB gas fee was reduced by 10x, and now it has been reduced by 2x again, marking a 20x (2000%) cut this year already.

While the Binance Coin has moved with high price surges over the past days, with its price spotted among the top daily gainers during the crypto market’s latest rally, speculators have suggested that the low gas fee might have played a key role in the asset’s unprecedented price performance.

Following the latest development on the network, it further revealed that its major ecosystem partners, including Binance Wallet, Trust Wallet, and Aster DEX, have also switched to the new default fee, ensuring wide adoption across the network.

While BNB has briefly returned to the red zone, investors are optimistic about higher price surges that could push the asset to set bigger records.

By lowering its network fees, developers and users can now execute more transactions for lesser charges, potentially building more momentum for the token.