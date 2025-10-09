AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Coin (BNB) Slashed 2,000% in Gas Fee, Says CZ

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 19:32
    BNB gas fee might be headed to zero
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Slashed 2,000% in Gas Fee, Says CZ
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Thursday, October 9, the co-founder and former CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), made remarks on the latest adjustment made to the BNB Chain, emphasizing the extent to which the network fee has been reduced this year.

    Advertisement

    In a statement that has stirred debates across the crypto community, Binance’s CZ revealed that the BNB Chain gas fees have dropped by 20x in 2025.

    The statement came shortly after the network confirmed, via the official BNB Chain Twitter page, that it has successfully deployed the new standard gas fee of 0.05 Gwei for the entire Binance ecosystem.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO and $1 Trillion Stablecoin Boom, Bitcoin Struggles at $121,800, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Faces 2025 Bottom Risk
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says

    Notably, 0.05 Gwei has now become the default gas fee for the network; hence, any transaction executed on the BNB Chain will be charged at the rate of 0.05 Gwei, which is now established as the new fee standard.

    Advertisement

    2000% reduction: is BNB gas fee headed to zero?

    While the move appears to be one of the network’s strategies to boost adoption and easily lure new users to its network, Binance’s CZ emphasized how deeply the BNB gas fee has been reduced in 2025 alone.

    While highlighting the rate at which the BNB team has sought to dramatically drive down transaction costs for users and developers alike, CZ noted that the BNB Chain transaction cost has been reduced significantly on two different occasions this year. Initially, the BNB gas fee was reduced by 10x, and now it has been reduced by 2x again, marking a 20x (2000%) cut this year already.

    While the Binance Coin has moved with high price surges over the past days, with its price spotted among the top daily gainers during the crypto market’s latest rally, speculators have suggested that the low gas fee might have played a key role in the asset’s unprecedented price performance.

    Following the latest development on the network, it further revealed that its major ecosystem partners, including Binance Wallet, Trust Wallet, and Aster DEX, have also switched to the new default fee, ensuring wide adoption across the network.

    While BNB has briefly returned to the red zone, investors are optimistic about higher price surges that could push the asset to set bigger records.

    By lowering its network fees, developers and users can now execute more transactions for lesser charges, potentially building more momentum for the token.

    #BNB #BNB Price Prediction #Binance #Binance Smart Chain #Trust Wallet #Aster
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 9, 2025 - 18:03
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 17:32
    Ripple 'Excited' About Its Future in EU, Top Exec Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dreamcash Celebrates 100,000 Waitlist Signups with Exclusive $50k Giveaway Series
    Fanable Gets $11.5M to Power the Future of Pokémon & Collectibles; $COLLECT Token Farming Goes Live Now
    How Maya Preferred is Redefining the Future of Crypto Investing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 19:32
    Binance Coin (BNB) Slashed 2,000% in Gas Fee, Says CZ
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 9, 2025 - 18:03
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 17:32
    Ripple 'Excited' About Its Future in EU, Top Exec Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all