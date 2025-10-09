Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are trying to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone down by almost 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is declining after a false breakout of the local resistance of $1,318. If bulls cannot come back to the game, there is a high chance to see a test of the $1,252 level by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of yesterday's candle's low.

If it happens near it or below, the drop is likely to continue to the $1,200 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this regard, traders should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of its peak. If it happens with a short wick, the upward move may lead to the test of a new all-time high.

BNB is trading at $1,271 at press time.