AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price to $1,500? Here Are Catalysts to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 14:26
    Binance Coin has entered price discovery mode with massive $1,500 upside in view
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price to $1,500? Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance Coin (BNB) has been bullish in the last 30 days as the altcoin gained 49.99%, and 28.83% within the past seven days. The asset's growth trajectory suggests that BNB still has room for a further rally that could see it hit $1,500 in the ongoing bull run.

    Advertisement

    Institutional partnerships fuel BNB's utility and market confidence

    As per CryptoQuant data, an on-chain platform, Binance Coin’s rise to its current level above $1,300 is not just hype or speculative trading. Rather, BNB climbed on the back of fundamental structural and institutional changes, which are now paying off in the form of price gains.

    The data analytics platform suggests that BNB’s rise is not a fluke but is supported by real demand and increased institutional adoption. Traditional finance institutions have collaborated with Binance to increase their utility and value.

    Notably, Franklin Templeton, the asset management firm with over $15 trillion in assets under management, has collaborated with Binance, the parent company, to develop tokenized securities. This implies that traditional assets like bonds are represented on the blockchain, a development that adds to the value of the coin via utility.

    Additionally, the new crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) allows banks and brokerage firms to offer crypto services with BNB. These all serve as catalysts, as the coin serves as a link between the Web3 system and traditional finance.

    The institutional adoption and regulatory stability that Binance has enjoyed have also contributed to the increasing investor confidence. Many are comfortable committing funds to Binance, and the ecosystem has maintained a regular quarterly burn of BNB to tighten the supply.

    BNB could hit $1,500 and beyond

    With limited supply, the price has continued to appreciate, and it looks likely to hit $1,500 next. As of press time, BNB traded at $1,308.33, which represented a 0.5% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin shed $24 as the broader crypto market fell by 2.08% within this time frame.

    Despite a slight correction, market participants are still bullish, as seen with the trading volume, which has surged by 38.33% to $10.66 billion. The uptick suggests that investors are confident of further upside movement for Binance Coin.

    Interestingly, in August 2025, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and other analysts made projections that BNB could soar by 230% to take the price to $2,140. By their estimate, this should happen before the end of 2025.

    With market participants anticipating $1,500 now, if the coin flips, $2,000 remains likely. 

    #Binance coin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 13:43
    Who Locked 4,000,000 XRP? Ledger Sees Sudden $11.5 Million Freeze
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 13:37
    Forget 'Ethereum Killers': Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
    Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 14:26
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price to $1,500? Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 13:43
    Who Locked 4,000,000 XRP? Ledger Sees Sudden $11.5 Million Freeze
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 13:37
    Forget 'Ethereum Killers': Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all