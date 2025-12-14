800% Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Anomaly Sends Important Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is difficult to ignore the signal Shiba Inu printed last week. In a single day, the number of active sending addresses on the network reached about 9,900, an increase of more than 800% over the most recent baseline. Quiet, unimportant market periods do not see that kind of surge. Aggressive positioning or forced repositioning are two ways it typically manifests when something is about to change.

Shiba Inu outflow

First, the true meaning of this metric. Wallets that are actively moving SHIB out, rather than merely holding it, are tracked by active sending addresses. This kind of abrupt spike usually indicates one of three things: either profit-taking into strength, redistribution between wallets or accumulation through internal transfers prior to a bigger move.

In this case, the context is crucial. After months of declining prices, SHIB is still trapped below major moving averages and is trading inside a tightening structure. The chart displays both a definite attempt to create a higher low and a declining regime capped by long-term resistance.

Even though buyers have not yet gained control, the tiny rising trendline beneath the current price indicates that sellers are losing steam. RSI is exhibiting classic compression behavior by hovering in neutral territory, neither overheated nor dead. Add that to the on-chain spike now.

The price would already be sharply declining if this was just panic selling. Price, however, hardly flinched. That difference is important. Redistribution, rather than exit, is frequently implied by large address activity without an immediate negative impact. Similar address activity spikes in previous SHIB cycles have typically occurred close to local bottoms or right before volatility expansion.

Exchange flood

Another important point is that exchange netflows during the same time period exhibit significant outflows. This implies that tokens are not flooding exchanges in order to be dumped. Rather, they are switching wallets or going off-platform, which has historically been more bullish than bearish for SHIB.

There won't be a vertical rally tomorrow as a result. SHIB is still below long-term trend resistance and has structural damage that needs to be fixed. However, this 800%+ anomaly strongly implies that the market is emerging from a protracted compression phase. There is a good chance that volatility will increase.