    132,406,417 ADA Exit Exchanges in 24 Hours, Market Signal?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 16:08
    Cardano seeing increasing outflows as major 2026 development shapes up.
    According to CoinGlass data, Cardano has seen spot outflows of $49.95 million, which translates to 132,406,417 ADA.

    Notably, in the last 24 hours, Cardano's spot outflows have exceeded inflows (which came in at $47.32 million), a positive signal even as the crypto market sell-off deepens.

    Spot outflows from exchanges might suggest buying or a move to cold wallets, with the intention not of selling immediately but rather to hold it for a longer period.

    At press time, ADA was down 2.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.376, following a drop in the broader crypto market as investors weighed newly released inflation data.

    Cardano stands out in ETP inclusion

    According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, Cardano currently stands out as a prominent asset included in most ETPs.

    Seyffart made this deduction as he reviewed six crypto index ETPs: the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (DIME), Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW), Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ), 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ETF (TTOP) and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Ex-BTC ETF (TXBC).

    The Bloomberg ETF analyst reviewed these crypto ETPs as he made his projection for the year 2026. He highlighted something that came as a surprise to him: Cardano made its way into the six crypto index funds.

    "Notable and surprising to me: the only asset that made its way into all 6 of the products i looked at was Cardano (ADA)," Seyffart wrote.

    Cardano ETF coming in 2026?

    While Cardano has found its way into most crypto index funds, it is yet to have its own spot ETF in the U.S.

    This is expected to change in 2026 if a prediction by asset manager Bitwise is fulfilled. Bitwise, in a recent tweet, predicted more than 100 crypto-linked ETFs to launch in the U.S. in the coming year.

    Bitwise cited the SEC's generic listing standards published in October, which allow ETF issuers to launch crypto ETFs under a general set of rules, adding that a clearer regulatory roadmap in 2026 might set the stage for "ETF-palooza."

    Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart predicts crypto index ETPs as one category to garner a lot of assets, which is expected to come in a lot of shapes and sizes.

