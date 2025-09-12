Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $0 Shiba Inu Twist Puts Bears in Vanish Mode, What’s Coming For SHIB?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 22:01
    SHIB resumes uptrend, but derivatives market shows slow activity
    Advertisement
    $0 Shiba Inu Twist Puts Bears in Vanish Mode, What’s Coming For SHIB?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the broad crypto market resurgence, which started about two days ago, Shiba Inu has also flipped to the positive side of the market. 

    Advertisement

    However, the leading memecoin has witnessed an unusual silence in its derivatives market over the last hour, according to data showcased by Coinglass.

    The data shows that Shiba Inu experienced a mild, one-sided liquidation on September 12, where it recorded a total liquidation of just $20.87 in one hour. Nonetheless, Shiba Inu delivered a surprising twist in this hourly liquidation trend, as its bears were left with no record to account for.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen
    Coinbase Breaks Down Its Token Listing Playbook: Details
    Breaking: Ripple Faces More Competition as Tether Unveils US-Based Stablecoin
    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep

    Specifically, SHIB recorded $0 in short liquidations during the period. This means that the overall liquidation of $20.87 recorded during the period was catered for by only long traders.

    Advertisement

    Is SHIB momentum still intact?

    While situations like this have often had the crypto community speculate bullish outlooks for the concerned cryptocurrency, the trend has only sparked curiosities among market watchers, as they keep a close eye on SHIB’s price action in relation to the unusual derivatives activity.

    Notably, the rare setup in Shiba Inu liquidation over the last hour suggests that traders betting against the meme token’s potential upsurge are currently out of play. 

    Scenarios leading to this situation could be traced to either little-to-no interest in the asset’s derivatives market (which means no short positions were opened at all), or the token’s price action during the period had moved in favour of short positions, causing them to suffer no liquidation during the period.

    While the trend signals reduced downward pressure on Shiba Inu, the extremely low long liquidation also highlights that bullish positions remain intact, with only a tiny fraction of bullish traders being wiped out of the market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 12:01
    Millions of SHIB Scorched Amid Massive Shiba Inu Metric Plunge
    ByYuri Molchan

    While SHIB has continued to move on the upside trajectory, flagging bullish on-chain patterns as its price records a decent 2% surge in the last 24 hours, the absence of short liquidations could be interpreted as a sign that Shiba Inu bears have already exited the market.

    On a more bullish note, the exiting bear traders might be due to exhaustion or anticipation of a potential price uptrend. With SHIB managing to avoid any major short squeezes or downside liquidation spikes, the token appears to be showing a neutral-to-bullish trend.

    While investors are optimistic about SHIB’s long-term potential, they are positive that a persistence in the lack of active shorts could open the door for more upside movement for SHIB, posing it for a major price breakout in the near term.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 12, 2025 - 20:31
    XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon's Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    NewsOpinions
    Sep 12, 2025 - 20:00
    Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 22:01
    $0 Shiba Inu Twist Puts Bears in Vanish Mode, What’s Coming For SHIB?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 12, 2025 - 20:31
    XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon's Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Opinions
    Sep 12, 2025 - 20:00
    Ethereum (ETH) to $25,000 in 2026: Key Reasons Why It Can Happen
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all