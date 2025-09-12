Millions of SHIB Scorched Amid Massive Shiba Inu Metric Plunge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community keeps moving SHIB meme coins out of circulation to reduce the total supply in an attempt to turn this asset into a scarce one.

Over the past week, the SHIB army has succeeded in burning millions of meme coins. However, there is a negative pivot here as it has pushed an important Shiba Inu metric way down.

Almost two million SHIB gone amid this key SHIB metric’s crash

Data provided by the Shibburn wallet tracker in a recently published X post reveals that over the past seven days, the SHIB army has transferred 1,662,665 SHIB to unspendable blockchain wallets, i.e., burned them.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001333 (1hr -0.48% ▼ | 24hr 1.14% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,854,595,659 (1.16% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,710,238,485



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 69,597 (-0.26% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 1,662,665 (-92.66% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 12, 2025

Despite the significant number of meme coins that were burned, the overall weekly burn rate has collapsed by 92.66%. The biggest single burn this week has been 1,033,449 SHIB, which was moved to a dead-end wallet roughly five days ago.

The tweet also shows a minor decline in the daily burn rate, minus 0.26%, with 69,597 SHIB destroyed. Updated figures of the Shibburn website reveal that this metric has already moved in green, now showing 52.23% growth, with 106,219 SHIB coins torched over the past 24 hours.

Overall, a total of 410,752,289,867,556 Shiba Inu coins have been torched out of circulation by now, with 584,696,203,158,754 remaining on the cryptocurrency market.