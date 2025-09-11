11,479,230,769 SHIB Long Liquidation Rocks Market Amid Price U-Turn

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu saw four straight days of gains since Sept. 6, reaching a high of $0.00001320 at one point in the bullish surge.

However, traders took profit as Shiba Inu confirmed short-term resistance above the daily SMA 200 at $0.000013, in particular $0.00001320, given its second retest of this level in the last three days.

Shiba Inu subsequently fell from a high of $0.0000132 in Thursday's session to a low of $0.00001293.

The move caught bullish traders who were betting on further price increases unawares, resulting in significant long liquidations.

According to CoinGlass data, a total of $154,200 SHIB positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours, the majority of which were longs, while shorts came in at just $4,970.

A total of 11,479,230,769 SHIB, or $149,230 in monetary terms, were liquidated in long positions in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

Shiba Inu news

Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibarium has hit a new block milestone, surpassing 13 million blocks.

According to recent Shibarium scan data, total blocks now stand at 13,017,085, and total addresses are now at 272,282,541; the total transaction count on Shibarium is now at 1,568,161,370.

Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya provided an update on the upcoming Leash v2, an ERC-20 token implemented with OpenZeppelin libraries as ERC20 and ERC20Permit (EIP-2612) and ERC20Burnable.

A full independent audit of the integrated Leash v2 system has been completed, with the launch expected soon and further information to be published by the team.