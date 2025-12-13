Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase to Add Prediction Market Ahead of Major Dec. 17 Event

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 18:33
    Coinbase plans to increase its wide range of crypto services with the addition of a prediction market in collaboration with the popular crypto prediction platform Kalshi.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase to Add Prediction Market Ahead of Major Dec. 17 Event
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Coinbase prepares to expand its suite of products ahead of the upcoming “Coinbase System Update,” it is planning to launch a prediction market on its platform.

    Advertisement

    While this aligns with Coinbase’s mission to efficiently serve its customers, it is planning to add the new product in collaboration with Kalshi, a CFTC regulated exchange and prediction market that allows users to trade on the outcome of real-world events.

    Coinbase prepares for major event Dec. 17

    While the new feature is yet to be fully confirmed by the exchange, it will be powered by Kalshi as it is expected to be unveiled as early as next week.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Bank Charter Approval, Slams Banking Lobby
    BREAKING: Tether Announces Proposal to Acquire Juventus

    While the partnership is described as non-exclusive, Kalshi will reportedly serve as the sole prediction market operator integrated into Coinbase’s platform.

    Advertisement

    While Coinbase has promised to unpack exclusive new features during its upcoming “Coinbase System Update” event scheduled for Dec. 17, it appears that the feature will be officially announced during the event.

    At the “Coinbase System Update,” the exchange is expected to unveil its newly proposed features, including its plans for tokenized stock offerings.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/13/2025 - 09:35
    2026 Coinbase Crypto Prediction: Here Are Key Factors That Will Define Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Notably, the potential update aligns with Coinbase’s broader strategy to turn its platform into a multi-asset financial marketplace rather than only a crypto exchange.

    With the new prediction markets feature, Coinbase will be able to allow users to trade contracts related to real-world events, ranging from economic data releases to political outcomes.

    While it is partnering with Kalshi, which operates under U.S. regulatory oversight, Coinbase will be able to offer the products within a compliant framework.

    Nonetheless, Coinbase’s decision to expand into prediction markets and tokenized equities will help the exchange attract a wider audience and expand its growing user base.

    #Coinbase #CFTC
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:22
    XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:00
    656,287,425,149 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Be Saved?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 18:33
    Coinbase to Add Prediction Market Ahead of Major Dec. 17 Event
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:22
    XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 13, 2025 - 17:00
    656,287,425,149 SHIB in 24 Hours: Can Shiba Inu Still Be Saved?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD