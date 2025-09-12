Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores Perfect Bull Combo: Potential Scenarios

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the biggest meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), is lining up the cleanest bullish setup seen in months, with several indicators pointing in the same direction. Traders may refer to this as a "perfect bull combo," and while it is not guaranteed, SHIB's recent price behavior makes it difficult to ignore.

Advertisement

For most of the summer, SHIB has been fluctuating between $0.0000115 and $0.0000135, with the lower level providing strong support. Last week, the token closed at $0.0000133, indicating that buyers are finally gaining the upper hand. The next price point to watch is $0.0000135.

If SHIB can break through this level, the next targets are at $0.0000157 and $0.0000169, with higher levels at $0.0000205 and $0.0000250.

Advertisement

On the daily chart, SHIB has climbed from August lows near $0.0000118, reclaimed the middle of the Bollinger Bands and is now approaching the upper one. Momentum is improving too: the RSI has climbed above 53 and continues to indicate that buyers are in control. This alignment of multiple indicators is what gives this setup a "perfect combo" label.

Don't get too bullish

However, there are still things to watch out for. The weekly RSI has only just lifted from oversold territory and remains below the neutral 50 line, meaning the broader trend has not fully turned yet. If Shiba Inu coin's price falls below $0.0000115, the bulls will lose their advantage, and the sideways range from spring could continue.

However, if buyers maintain their momentum and break through the $0.0000157-$0.0000169 resistance level, the likelihood of a stronger breakout increases significantly. Without sufficient trading volume, however, the token risks remaining trapped in the same narrow price range it has been stuck in for months.