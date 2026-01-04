Advertisement
    75% XRP Surge to $3.57 Is Not Dream, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 15:48
    With the monthly Bollinger Bands outlining a clear path higher, a 75% XRP surge toward $3.57 is no longer a dream scenario.
    75% XRP Surge to $3.57 Is Not Dream, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is trading near $2.11 on Binance, and the monthly Bollinger Bands are showing a clear 2026 picture that does not need any excitement to make sense. The upper band on TradingView chart is close to $3.58, which is why the "75% to $3.5" headline makes sense here. It is just the chart's current ceiling, translated into a round number that sits slightly below it.

    There is one level that decides if $3.5 is a realistic base case or just a catchy target, and it is the Bollinger mid-band near $1.90. If XRP's price stays above $1.90 on monthly closes, it is a sign that the market is accepting higher prices as normal.

    That means pullbacks should not be seen as "the rally is over" but instead as "this is how the market reloads." In that kind of environment, the upper band becomes a realistic goal, not just a dream.

    Key levels to watch for XRP right now

    When you look at it monthly, it is not about spotting a trend tomorrow. It is about whether the market is ready to price XRP higher after a long time where the upside pushes kept getting met with supply and sliding back. The bands help answer that question by showing where the price usually settles when buyers are in control versus where it struggles to hold.

    If XRP drops below $1.90 and cannot bounce back above it, the story changes just as fast. If that happens, it means that the attempt to move into a higher range failed.

    It is more likely that rallies will get sold, the price will slip back into its familiar sideways behavior, and the upper-band path toward $3.5 will lose its foundation. The 2026 setup is a yes-or-no chart, with $1.90 as the switch and $3.5 as the payout if the switch stays on.

