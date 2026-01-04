Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Spot Flow Surges 1,671% in 5 Minutes: Is $100,000 Next?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 15:32
    Bitcoin's spot flow dynamic is certainly hinting at a potential reversal toward $100,000 in the next days.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Spot Flow Surges 1,671% in 5 Minutes: Is $100,000 Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Within a five-minute period, spot inflows increased by about 1,671%, a significant enough shift to cause price reactions and distort short-term order flow. Although these figures are current and subject to sudden change, the signal itself is more important than the number reported by CoinGlass.

    Why Bitcoin is strong

    Spot flows as opposed to leveraged bets are actual capital purchases and sales of the underlying asset. Spot inflow spikes of this magnitude typically indicate large transfers into spot venues that are executed right away or aggressive market purchases. Compared to futures-driven pumps, which frequently fail once leverage unwinds, that is quite different.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Following a harsh correction from the highs, there is now a surge. Leverage was shaken out as Bitcoin dropped from above six figures into the low-$90,000 range. The majority of the damage was already done, according to liquidation data, with longs being wiped out and open interest cooling.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.44 Trillion SHIB Leave Coinbase for New Shiba Inu Whale, XRP Prints 18,913% Liquidation Imbalance, $100,000 for Bitcoin May Be Inevitable
    Gasparino Mocks XRP Holders: How Much Did Brad Garlinghouse Profit Off of Your 'Idiocy'?
    XRP Price Reclaims $2, Now Ranks Fourth-Largest Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing

    The reset is important. In terms of structural health, spot demand entering the market after leverage has been removed is preferable to chasing the price during euphoric times.

    Advertisement

    Market is yet to catch up

    On a number of intraday time frames, futures flows continue to be mixed to negative. It is crucial that they diverge. While derivatives traders remain cautious, hedge spot buyers are filling the void. In the past, that configuration has favored upside grinding over explosive vertical moves. FOMO is not the issue, accumulation pressure is. Technically, after basing the price is trying to recover its short- and mid-term moving averages.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/04/2026 - 03:00
    $122,000,000,000: XRP Reclaims Previous Milestone
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The momentum indicators are not rising from overheated levels but rather from neutral territory. That implies that if spot demand continues, there is potential for continuation. Between the mid-$90,000 zone and the psychological $100,000 level, there is still significant overhead resistance. There is a lot of trapped supply and previous distribution in that area. Is $100,000 next?

    Advertisement

    It is a possibility, but it is not a given. Macro resistance cannot be overcome by a single spot-flow spike. Follow-through — repeated spot inflows, falling exchange balances and controlled futures — is what counts. Bitcoin may grind higher and force shorts to cover into strength if spot continues to absorb supply while leverage remains muted.

    The price will stall and return to range if this spike is a one-time transfer or short-term arbitrage. This is why it is crucial to view this as confirmation rather than a signal to pursue.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 4, 2026 - 14:44
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.44 Trillion SHIB Leave Coinbase for New Shiba Inu Whale, XRP Prints 18,913% Liquidation Imbalance, $100,000 for Bitcoin May Be Inevitable
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 12:40
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Names 10 Reasons Against School in New Bitcoin Pitch
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Spot Flow Surges 1,671% in 5 Minutes: Is $100,000 Next?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 4, 2026 - 14:44
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.44 Trillion SHIB Leave Coinbase for New Shiba Inu Whale, XRP Prints 18,913% Liquidation Imbalance, $100,000 for Bitcoin May Be Inevitable
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 12:40
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Names 10 Reasons Against School in New Bitcoin Pitch
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Returns to Pre-Christmas Levels
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:46
    Ripple CTO Updates X Bio to Reflect New 2026 Changes: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Spot Flow Surges 1,671% in 5 Minutes: Is $100,000 Next?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 4, 2026 - 14:44
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.44 Trillion SHIB Leave Coinbase for New Shiba Inu Whale, XRP Prints 18,913% Liquidation Imbalance, $100,000 for Bitcoin May Be Inevitable
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 12:40
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Names 10 Reasons Against School in New Bitcoin Pitch
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD