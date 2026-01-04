Bitcoin Spot Flow Surges 1,671% in 5 Minutes: Is $100,000 Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Within a five-minute period, spot inflows increased by about 1,671%, a significant enough shift to cause price reactions and distort short-term order flow. Although these figures are current and subject to sudden change, the signal itself is more important than the number reported by CoinGlass .

Why Bitcoin is strong

Spot flows as opposed to leveraged bets are actual capital purchases and sales of the underlying asset. Spot inflow spikes of this magnitude typically indicate large transfers into spot venues that are executed right away or aggressive market purchases. Compared to futures-driven pumps, which frequently fail once leverage unwinds, that is quite different.

Following a harsh correction from the highs, there is now a surge. Leverage was shaken out as Bitcoin dropped from above six figures into the low-$90,000 range. The majority of the damage was already done, according to liquidation data, with longs being wiped out and open interest cooling.

The reset is important. In terms of structural health, spot demand entering the market after leverage has been removed is preferable to chasing the price during euphoric times.

Market is yet to catch up

On a number of intraday time frames, futures flows continue to be mixed to negative. It is crucial that they diverge. While derivatives traders remain cautious, hedge spot buyers are filling the void. In the past, that configuration has favored upside grinding over explosive vertical moves. FOMO is not the issue, accumulation pressure is. Technically, after basing the price is trying to recover its short- and mid-term moving averages.

The momentum indicators are not rising from overheated levels but rather from neutral territory. That implies that if spot demand continues, there is potential for continuation. Between the mid-$90,000 zone and the psychological $100,000 level, there is still significant overhead resistance. There is a lot of trapped supply and previous distribution in that area. Is $100,000 next?

It is a possibility, but it is not a given. Macro resistance cannot be overcome by a single spot-flow spike. Follow-through — repeated spot inflows, falling exchange balances and controlled futures — is what counts. Bitcoin may grind higher and force shorts to cover into strength if spot continues to absorb supply while leverage remains muted.

The price will stall and return to range if this spike is a one-time transfer or short-term arbitrage. This is why it is crucial to view this as confirmation rather than a signal to pursue.