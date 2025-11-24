Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Lost 50% in Fundamental On-Chain Metric, But Beware

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 10:45
    XRP market losing value as its fundamental on-chain metric is rapidly plummeting, suggesting a lack of bullish investors.
    Advertisement
    XRP Lost 50% in Fundamental On-Chain Metric, But Beware
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the few on-chain metrics that truly matters for gauging actual network activity — payment volume — was just severely damaged by XRP. You cannot dismiss the roughly 50% decline in XRP's account-to-account payment volume over the last month as market noise. Losing half of this metric in such a short period of time is an obvious indication of declining transactional demand because it shows actual value being moved through the ledger.

    Stabilization or stagnation?

    The information is displayed on the chart. Since late October, the payment count has been declining, moving from the recent band's upper range to its lower end, as late November draws near. More importantly, following the mid-November spike, the payment volume chart shows a sharp decline. Instead of a sustained follow-through, the network experienced a clear cool-off following that spike. At the very least, volume should stabilize if demand for value transfer or settlement was increasing. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A similar narrative is revealed by transaction count. Over the past week, the total number of transactions that have been completed has been steadily declining, and it is currently significantly below the average for November. On Nov. 24, the daily figure is approximately 686,000 transactions, a significant decrease from the previous rhythm of 1.2-1.5 million. The September-October dataset's successful transaction count reveals months of erratic activity, with distinct declines that never fully recovered.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million
    Cardano Founder Refutes Narrative About 'Vibe Coding' Halting Network

    Lack of fundamental growth

    The network is not currently growing its user base, which supports the main point. When the price structure and on-chain vulnerability are combined, the risk becomes clear. XRP is trading below all higher-time-frame moving averages, and trapped inside a wide declining channel. The RSI is just above oversold, which allows for minor bounces but not enough to buck a trend that is being driven by declining fundamentals. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/23/2025 - 10:07
    Bitwise: XRP Enters Value-Capture Era
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The catch is that the price has not dropped proportionately, even though a key metric has been lost by 50%. There are two possible interpretations of that. Either traders believe this on-chain decline is fleeting noise, which is optimistic, or the market has not priced in the decline yet, which is risky.

    The chart confirms ongoing downward pressure, and the fundamentals softened significantly. A genuine long-term recovery in payments and transaction volume, rather than merely a technical bounce, is necessary for any bullish reaction in this situation.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 10:28
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 8%, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 9:36
    'Privacy Is Not a Feature': Vitalik Buterin Drops New Warning After Bank Data Leak
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 10:45
    XRP Lost 50% in Fundamental On-Chain Metric, But Beware
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 10:28
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 8%, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 9:36
    'Privacy Is Not a Feature': Vitalik Buterin Drops New Warning After Bank Data Leak
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD