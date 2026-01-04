Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Confirmed: SHIB Rallies by 13%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu saw a crucial breakout at 2026's start, with its price seeing a sharp move higher.
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Confirmed: SHIB Rallies by 13%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu saw a sharp move higher on Sunday, reaching an intraday high of $0.00000899 as the price saw a breakout past key barriers.

    The surge also coincided with a golden cross appearing on Shiba Inu's two-hour chart. The 50 MA has risen above the 200 MA on the two-hour chart, confirming a golden cross.

    Shiba Inu posted nine consecutive green candles on the two-hour chart in the aftermath of the golden cross.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD 2-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    A golden cross was also completed on the hourly chart as short term trend signals also improved. The appearance of the golden crosses on Shiba Inu's short-term charts remains meaningful in fast markets when accompanied with increasing volume and a breakout above key resistance, which happened in the recent move.

    This suggests that the ongoing Shiba Inu price surge was not a quiet move higher, but that drew market activity.

    Shiba Inu jumps 13%

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was up 13.48% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008932 and up 22.09% weekly.

    Shiba Inu extended its surge from a low of $0.00000688 on Jan. 1, marking three days of sharp increases, with Jan. 3 an exception when prices took a breather before charging higher.

    According to Santiment, meme coins, often regarded as the most "speculative" of assets, have proceeded with their post-holiday run. The entire meme coin market cap is now above $45.3 billion, increasing by more than 20.8% in just the past week.

    Santiment observed that the bounce began shortly after FUD rose to its highest levels among retail traders, just a few days after Christmas.

    This has produced a crucial breakout for Shiba Inu, rising above the daily MA 50 (currently at $0.000008) for the first time since early October. The next crucial barrier for Shiba Inu lies at $0.000011 and $0.000013. It will be watched if Shiba Inu will confirm $0.000008 into support to confirm its breakout.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
