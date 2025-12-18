Advertisement
    XRP Prints Epic 122,680% Liquidation Imbalance as Bears Disappear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 12:15
    XRP just printed a 122,680% liquidation imbalance in under 24 hours, and it was not shorts getting hit, but the long side that got crushed, right before the price made a pivot.
    XRP Prints Epic 122,680% Liquidation Imbalance as Bears Disappear
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    XRP just colored a liquidation heatmap on CoinGlass in a way that looks almost fake at first glance, as $2.38 million were liquidated, and it was basically all longs, with shorts at only $1,940. That split is where the headline number comes from. 

    Long liquidations were about 1,226.8 times larger than shorts, which converts to a 122,680% liquidation imbalance, all inside a four-hour window full of a roller coaster of price action for XRP.

    The bigger heatmap reveals this was targeted — not a full-market wipeout. Others led the purge at $7.23 million, and WLFI showed $3.29 million, while XRP’s $2.38 million sat above FARTCOIN at $1.91 million, ASTER at $1.79 million, ETH at $1.62 million and SOL near $908,000. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Size matters, but the story here is the positioning: bull traders piled into upside bets, and the crypto market only needed a mild push lower to wipe them out.

    What happened to XRP price today?

    On Binance, XRP/USDT traded through a sell-off-and-stabilize sequence. 

    The price dropped from the high $1.86 area into the low $1.83s, spent time chopping in that band and then lifted back toward the mid-$1.83s. That lines up with the liquidation profile: late longs chased small bounces, stops stacked under the range, forced selling hit and once it ended, the price could rebound on regular bids.

    If XRP fails to reclaim $1.85-$1.86 soon, the same long-heavy behavior can reload and set up another flush. If XRP does reclaim it, today’s long washout can leave a lighter derivatives book and give the next move more room.

