AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 9:50
    Robert Kiyosaki just slammed 60/40 rule that favors stocks and bonds, pushing for crypto instead
    Advertisement
    Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has slammed a long-standing investment formula that advocated allocating 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. In a post on X, Kiyosaki described the formula in uncomplimentary terms, noting that it was obsolete.

    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki declares 60/40 formula" dead"

    Notably, the formula was meant to create a balance between risk and returns for long-term investors. However, Kiyosaki claims that the formula is misleading and not advisable, particularly in light of growing government debts.

    He explained that the 60/40 rule died when a former U.S. President ended the gold standard. That is, the fiat currency was no longer backed by gold. Kiyosaki argues that from then on, the currency became "fake money" as the government freely printed the notes.

    The renowned author also stated that bonds, which are government debts, are risky assets as well because they rely on a government that has “gone bankrupt.” Hence, both stocks and bonds rest on shaky ground.

    Kiyosaki has advised a replacement, with Morgan Stanley’s 60/20/20 alternative. In this model, 60% of resources are allocated to stocks, 20% to bonds and 20% to gold. He justifies the inclusion of gold, emphasizing that the asset offers more enduring security than a paper investment.

    "The facts are gold has outperformed stocks and bonds for years….but no one said anything," he wrote.

    Kiyosaki insisted that he preferred real assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum to bonds or stocks. He said his preference is due to these assets holding value and allowing an investor to build wealth through tangible assets that generate cash flow.

    The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author urged his followers not to trust the old financial system, as it was built on debt and weakening fiat currency. However, he reminded them to find an investment plan that works best for them.

    Digital assets fluctuating, but long-term outlook remains strong

    Interestingly, this recent message comes after Robert Kiyosaki, within the last 48 hours, pushed for the adoption of Bitcoin and Ethereum. He claimed that the U.S. dollar was collapsing and that holding cash is not profitable in the long term.

    Despite Kiyosaki’s advice, some investors have expressed concerns over the volatility of digital assets. As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $121,396.33, which represents a 1.13% decline in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has also dropped by 28.49% to $58.44 billion.

    Similarly, Ethereum has shed 3.21% and exchanges hands at $4,343.70 within the same time frame.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 9:02
    Binance Founder CZ Announces Mega 40% Deal With SoftBank and PayPay
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 7:59
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 9:50
    Robert Kiyosaki Slams 60/40 Investment Rule, Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 9:02
    Binance Founder CZ Announces Mega 40% Deal With SoftBank and PayPay
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 7:59
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all