AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 15:37
    Safest spot to buy XRP before $3.10 rally? Analyst reveals new XRP price prediction
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last 24 hours in crypto looked like one giant margin call, with over $607 million in leveraged bets wiped out across exchanges. Bitcoin alone saw $149.48 million liquidated, Ethereum traders lost $174.54 million and Solana and XRP followed with $27.34 million and $15.67 million, respectively.

    Advertisement

    The imbalance was brutal: $420.76 million in longs got "rekt" compared to $186.87 million shorts, a perfect storm for those who became too bullish.

    For XRP, the bloodbath coincides with a technical setup that actually sharpens the focus. Ali Martinez mapped $2.73 as the line that needs to hold, a support that, if respected, could fuel a rebound to $3.10. With XRP now hovering just under $2.80 after back-to-back dips, the proximity to that support makes it one of the most interesting charts on the board.

    The liquidation data backs this up: the “max pain” for shorts sits at $3.149, meaning bears would be squeezed hard if XRP takes even a modest leg higher.

    Advertisement
    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO and $1 Trillion Stablecoin Boom, Bitcoin Struggles at $121,800, Shiba Inu Meme Coin Faces 2025 Bottom Risk
    Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?
    Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle Is Dead, Hayes Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom

    Pain or relief?

    Across the board, it is pretty much the same story: Bitcoin's short pain zone is $126,500, ETH's is $4,797 and Solana's is $242 — all just above where spot trades are right now. That is why exchanges just flushed hundreds of millions in positions; traders crowded one side of the book and the market flipped it.

    The funny thing is that XRP's best case is also its simplest. If XRP can hold $2.73 and push through $3.10, the market will get some relief but also trigger liquidations on the other side. That is why XRP's "best case" is not just survival but potentially the most profitable reversal in this liquidation-soaked week.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:34
    XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:02
    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Hits 10M Users and $1.15T Q3 Trading Volume, Accelerating Global Expansion
    FLOKI funds clean water wells in Africa through partnership with WWFA
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:37
    XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:34
    XRP Death Cross Alert: Key Short-Term Price Levels to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 9, 2025 - 15:02
    Charles Hoskinson: Cardano in High Spirits
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all