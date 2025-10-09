XRP Price Best Scenario Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last 24 hours in crypto looked like one giant margin call, with over $607 million in leveraged bets wiped out across exchanges. Bitcoin alone saw $149.48 million liquidated, Ethereum traders lost $174.54 million and Solana and XRP followed with $27.34 million and $15.67 million, respectively.

The imbalance was brutal: $420.76 million in longs got "rekt" compared to $186.87 million shorts, a perfect storm for those who became too bullish.

$XRP could find support at $2.73. If it holds, a rebound to $3.10 is likely! pic.twitter.com/icugzPfPE4 — Ali (@ali_charts) October 9, 2025

For XRP, the bloodbath coincides with a technical setup that actually sharpens the focus. Ali Martinez mapped $2.73 as the line that needs to hold, a support that, if respected, could fuel a rebound to $3.10. With XRP now hovering just under $2.80 after back-to-back dips, the proximity to that support makes it one of the most interesting charts on the board.

The liquidation data backs this up: the “max pain” for shorts sits at $3.149, meaning bears would be squeezed hard if XRP takes even a modest leg higher.

Pain or relief?

Across the board, it is pretty much the same story: Bitcoin's short pain zone is $126,500, ETH's is $4,797 and Solana's is $242 — all just above where spot trades are right now. That is why exchanges just flushed hundreds of millions in positions; traders crowded one side of the book and the market flipped it.

The funny thing is that XRP's best case is also its simplest. If XRP can hold $2.73 and push through $3.10, the market will get some relief but also trigger liquidations on the other side. That is why XRP's "best case" is not just survival but potentially the most profitable reversal in this liquidation-soaked week.