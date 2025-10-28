AdvertisementAdvert.
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 5:21
    F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang has joined the long list of critics of the soft fork proposed by controversial developer Luke Dashjr
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang has slammed a new Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP-444), arguing that it is a "bad idea" in a recent social media post. 

    Wang, who attracted significant media attention earlier this year after becoming the first Bitcoiner to travel to space, says that he feels "sad" that some developers are currently moving "further and further in the wrong direction." 

    BIP-444, explained 

    The proposal, which aims to implement a temporary soft fork, has been put forward by extremely controversial developer Luke Dashjr. 

    BIP-444 would prevent the inclusion of arbitrary data in Bitcoin transactions for one year. 

    The main motivation behind the implementation is to eliminate potential legal risks associated with illegal content. 

    Major criticism 

    Alex Thorn, head of firmware research at Galaxy, has described the proposal as "incredibly stupid," but he also framed it as an "attack" on Bitcoin. 

    Bitcoin analyst James Check argues that the proposed soft fork is "highly defective" and "antithetical" to Bitcoin.

     "I don't think anyone serious can read that BIP and come out believing that is a good result for Bitcoin," he said.  

