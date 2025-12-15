XRP New $990,000,000 Record in 30 Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With nearly $1.00 billion in net inflows over the last 30 days, XRP recently achieved a significant on-chain and market milestone. That figure is significant because it shows ongoing capital investment rather than a one-day media frenzy.

XRP ETF's run up

XRP-linked investment products have received about $990.00 million in net inflows on the capital side, and daily inflows are still positive. Currently, total net assets exceed $1.18 billion, or nearly 1% of XRP’s total market capitalization. That might not seem like much, but in terms of ETFs and trusts, it is.

Even though prices are dropping, products like Grayscale, Bitwise, Franklin and others continue to see consistent allocation. This divergence, capital entering the market while prices decline, often precedes regime changes rather than sudden pumps.

The chart, which is objectively poor, comes next. Since the October breakdown, XRP has been moving inside a downward channel. After losing important moving averages (50-, 100- and 200-day), the price is currently hovering around $2.00.

RSI and other momentum indicators are trapped in the low- to mid-40s, indicating bearish pressure rather than complete surrender. Volume has decreased, indicating a decrease in selling pressure rather than an increase in it.

XRP's price performance

At $2.00, the psychological and technical critical level has been reached. A clean daily close below it would probably cause a quick move in the direction of the $1.80-$1.70 range, which is where previous demand is located. That is the bearish continuation scenario, which is still very much a possibility if overall market sentiment continues to be risk-averse. It depends on absorption in the other case.

If inflows continue and XRP stays above $2.00, the current range begins to resemble accumulation rather than distribution. The first indication that sellers are losing control would be the reclamation of $2.20 to $2.25, which would allow for a return to $2.50.

Money is still coming in even though the price appears ugly. XRP is compressed money, not dead money. Investors should anticipate volatility at first, followed by clarity. Hype will not make the next big move; instead, it will depend on whether or not this capital flow eventually drives up prices.