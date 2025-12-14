Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Community Divided on Whether Solana Is Best

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 14/12/2025 - 12:44
    A planned Solana to XRPL bridge has split the XRP community, with one camp calling it utility expansion and critics warning liquidity could leave the ledger before XRPL DeFi is ready.
    Advertisement
    XRP Community Divided on Whether Solana Is Best
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The announcement of a new bridge has reopened one of the most sensitive fault lines within the XRP community: whether expanding into Solana’s DeFi stack strengthens XRP’s utility or drains attention and liquidity from its native XRP Ledger.

    Advertisement

    The issue is easy to understand as up to $122 billion worth of XRP liquidity could soon move seamlessly into Solana through a permissionless bridge announced at Solana Breakpoint 2025.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/13/2025 - 23:58
    Ripple Executive Explains XRP Vision at Solana Event: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: World's Highest IQ Holder Turns to XRP, Cardano on the Verge of 40% Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $110 Million in Just 24 Hours
    Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008
    Important Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Bitcoin OG Bets $392 Million on Ethereum, Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume — Crypto News Digest

    For those who missed, Solana Foundation confirmed that XRP will be usable across Solana dApps as a redeemable, 1:1 on-chain representation, built with LayerZero and HexTrust infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    The aim is to make a non-custodial bridge to allow XRP holders to lend, provide liquidity, trade XRP-SOL pairs and access real-world assets (RWAs) and every other hyped narrative in crypto and finances. And that is where the split in reactions emerged.

    Controversy

    On one side, supporters argue that XRP is a utility asset, and utilities scale by being everywhere. More venues mean more demand, more use cases and more transactional relevance. Several voices stressed that asset portability is a sign of infrastructure maturity, especially since XRP can be redeemed back to XRP Ledger at any time.

    Critics like well-known XRPL contributor Vet are less convinced. The main counterargument is that if nine-figure liquidity pools form around wrapped XRP on Solana before comparable depth exists on XRPL-native DEXs, then the economic center of gravity will shift outward.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/13/2025 - 17:22
    XRP-Solana Bridge Goes Live? Here Is What to Know
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Some have warned that this could turn XRPL into a settlement layer, causing value creation to migrate elsewhere and benefit third-party ecosystems faster than XRP's own.

    What is not disputed is intent. This is not a "chain war" debate, but a liquidity one. The outcome will depend on usage, not slogans. If capital flows back enriched, XRPL wins. If it stays parked elsewhere, the fracture will deepen.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:42
    Dogecoin Faces Scenario That Can Add Zero to Its Price: Details
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:34
    XRP Open Interest Surges on Coinbase: American Investors Joining?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 12:44
    XRP Community Divided on Whether Solana Is Best
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:42
    Dogecoin Faces Scenario That Can Add Zero to Its Price: Details
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 11:34
    XRP Open Interest Surges on Coinbase: American Investors Joining?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD