XRP Community Divided on Whether Solana Is Best

The announcement of a new bridge has reopened one of the most sensitive fault lines within the XRP community: whether expanding into Solana’s DeFi stack strengthens XRP’s utility or drains attention and liquidity from its native XRP Ledger.

The issue is easy to understand as up to $122 billion worth of XRP liquidity could soon move seamlessly into Solana through a permissionless bridge announced at Solana Breakpoint 2025.

For those who missed, Solana Foundation confirmed that XRP will be usable across Solana dApps as a redeemable, 1:1 on-chain representation, built with LayerZero and HexTrust infrastructure.

The aim is to make a non-custodial bridge to allow XRP holders to lend, provide liquidity, trade XRP-SOL pairs and access real-world assets (RWAs) and every other hyped narrative in crypto and finances. And that is where the split in reactions emerged.

Controversy

On one side, supporters argue that XRP is a utility asset, and utilities scale by being everywhere. More venues mean more demand, more use cases and more transactional relevance. Several voices stressed that asset portability is a sign of infrastructure maturity, especially since XRP can be redeemed back to XRP Ledger at any time.

Critics like well-known XRPL contributor Vet are less convinced. The main counterargument is that if nine-figure liquidity pools form around wrapped XRP on Solana before comparable depth exists on XRPL-native DEXs, then the economic center of gravity will shift outward.

Some have warned that this could turn XRPL into a settlement layer, causing value creation to migrate elsewhere and benefit third-party ecosystems faster than XRP's own.

What is not disputed is intent. This is not a "chain war" debate, but a liquidity one. The outcome will depend on usage, not slogans. If capital flows back enriched, XRPL wins. If it stays parked elsewhere, the fracture will deepen.