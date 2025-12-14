XRP Price Analysis for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week has turned out bearish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 1.35% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the support than to the resistance. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $1.98 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim area of $2. If bulls lose it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.90 range. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

Bears are also dominating over bulls on the weekly chart.

As there are no reversal signals so far, traders may see an ongoing decline to the nearest support of $1.8209 until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $2.004 at press time.