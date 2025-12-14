Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for December 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 14/12/2025 - 15:57
    Can traders expect XRP to drop below the $2 zone next week?.
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for December 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week has turned out bearish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 1.35% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the support than to the resistance. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $1.98 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim area of $2. If bulls lose it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.90 range. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Bears are also dominating over bulls on the weekly chart.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/14/2025 - 13:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    As there are no reversal signals so far, traders may see an ongoing decline to the nearest support of $1.8209 until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $2.004 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:47
    Coinbase CEO on 3 Key Developments: 'Crypto Is Here to Stay'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Price Analysis for December 14
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:47
    Coinbase CEO on 3 Key Developments: 'Crypto Is Here to Stay'
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD