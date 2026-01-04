Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'All In' for Bull Run If BTC Breaks Six Figures, Top Analyst Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 4/01/2026 - 9:27
    Sentiment on betting platforms like Polymarket has turned decisively bullish, but technical analysts warn that Bitcoin must first clear a stubborn resistance cluster at $95,000.
    Advertisement
    'All In' for Bull Run If BTC Breaks Six Figures, Top Analyst Says
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC), the world's leading cryptocurrency, has found itself at a crossroads once again. The $95,000 level is now viewed as the immediate hurdle before the flagship cryptocurrency can potentially prevent bulls from reclaiming the psychologically significant six-figure mark.

    According to widely followed crypto analyst Dave the Wave, the cryptocurrency is currently in a recovery phase that could determine the trajectory of the broader market cycle.

    In a Sunday update, the analyst noted that the $100,000 level is the definitive barrier for bulls to reclaim.

    Advertisement

    Path to six figures

    Bitcoin is currently trading around $91,360, up approximately 0.85% on the day. The price action indicates that a potential reversal could be in the offing. For now, however, Bitcoin is still undergoing a multi-month correction from its Oct. 10 peak near $127,000.

    HOT Stories
    Gasparino Mocks XRP Holders: How Much Did Brad Garlinghouse Profit Off of Your ‘Idiocy’?
    XRP Price Reclaims $2, Now Ranks Fourth-Largest Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge

    There are several key technical developments that are currently in play. First of all, Bitcoin appears to have breached a steep descending trendline (dotted white line) that has constrained the price action of the leading cryptocurrency. This could signal that bearish momentum is waning.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 21:25
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Secondly, the chart illustrates a "higher low" structure forming around the $80,000 mark. This could create a base for the current impulse. However, the price remains below the long-term ascending logarithmic trendline (yellow).

    Modest odds

    In the meantime, data from Polymarket shows an 82% probability that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 this year. However, the market is not yet pricing in a runaway "supercycle." The odds of BTC reaching $120,000 currently stand at 50%.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:46
    Ripple CTO Updates X Bio to Reflect New 2026 Changes: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:09
    Ripple's January XRP Distribution Complete: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:46
    Ripple CTO Updates X Bio to Reflect New 2026 Changes: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:09
    Ripple's January XRP Distribution Complete: Details
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:06
    Is Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 82,000,000,000,000 Bearish Threshold Coming Back?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 9:31
    CFTC Chairman Shares Humorous Early Bitcoin Trade as BTC Turns 17
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 9:27
    'All In' for Bull Run If BTC Breaks Six Figures, Top Analyst Says
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:46
    Ripple CTO Updates X Bio to Reflect New 2026 Changes: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:09
    Ripple's January XRP Distribution Complete: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 4, 2026 - 10:06
    Is Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 82,000,000,000,000 Bearish Threshold Coming Back?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD