XRP Is Back Over Crucial $2 Price Tag: Bollinger Bands Reveal Bullish Twist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP climbed back over $2 after a run of selling the past week, and the latest Bollinger Bands setup now points to the strongest upward scenario on the TradingView chart. The Bands use a 20-period average with two curves around it that expand and contract with volatility, giving the market a clear view of where the next move can go.

Advertisement

On the daily chart, XRP trades around $2.04, which puts it back above the middle band at $2.02. This matters because the price recently stayed close to the lower band near $1.92, a level that usually signals heavy pressure. Moving back above the middle band often marks a change in behavior, showing that buyers have stepped in and sellers are losing control.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The next important level above is the upper band around $2.52, a zone XRP struggled to break earlier this season.

The weekly chart supports this view. XRP sits just under the weekly mid-band near $2.22, but the lower band at around $1.80 held on the first drop. This means the decline did not break the trend. Instead, the price stayed inside a wide range that has guided XRP for almost a year, which keeps the structure constructive.

Advertisement

Best price scenario for XRP

The strongest signal comes from the monthly time frame. XRP remains well above the monthly mid-band at $1.74, which decides the long-term direction. Staying above it keeps the trend in good condition even when short-term swings look heavy.

From this setup, the best scenario is simple: if XRP continues to hold above the monthly mid-band, the path toward the upper monthly band at $3.61 stays open, signaling room for a full recovery and a possible new all-time high.