    XRP ETF Approval Likely Near 100%, Reveals Market Veteran

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 8:35
    XRP ETF approval in 2025 could already be done deal
    XRP ETF Approval Likely Near 100%, Reveals Market Veteran
    Cover image via U.Today
    Talk of a U.S. spot XRP ETF is heating up, and this time, the odds aren't just high — they are almost certain. Nate Geraci, head of the ETF Store, believes that approval is essentially inevitable. He even suggested that $5 billion could pour in during the first month of trading. Although prediction markets sit at 87%, Geraci says this still undersells how big this launch could be.

    All eyes are now on October, when the SEC is set to make one XRP ETF decision after another. Grayscale goes first on Oct. 18, followed by 21Shares and Bitwise.

    Then comes a double shot from CoinShares and Canary Capital, and finally, WisdomTree closes things out on Oct. 24. The mid-month cluster is seen as the time when XRP will finally receive the same treatment as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    The token’s history with regulators has always been messy, but Ripple's partial victory in 2023 has led big names to see fewer roadblocks. Canary Capital’s CEO called XRP the best-known cryptocurrency on Wall Street after Bitcoin, a ranking that makes a potential ETF hard to ignore.

    Not only XRP ETF

    In the meantime, the ETF pipeline is full: 92 crypto funds are awaiting approval in the U.S., ranging from Bitcoin and Ethereum products to a growing list of altcoins. Solana leads with eight filings, and XRP follows with seven. Together, they represent the clearest shot at the next wave of approvals.

    For investors, the situation is straightforward: If October brings approval, XRP won't merely be catching up — it could become the headline story of this year's ETF race.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #Ripple News #XRP News
