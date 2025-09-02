Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO: No Such Thing as ‘Supported by XRP’

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 7:39
    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has clarified that there is no such thing as being supported by XRP
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO: No Such Thing as ‘Supported by XRP’
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has opined that there is no such thing as "supported by XRP."

    The comment, which came amid a debate about Bitcoin, is meant to distance the Ripple executives from the broader XRP community. 

    Long-lasting Bitcoin debate

    The Bitcoin community has been mired in a longstanding debate surrounding the removal of the default limit on OP_RETURN data in the upcoming Bitcoin Core update. Following the Core 30 release, which is expected to take place in October, the limit will be increased to nearly 4 megabytes (4 MB). 

    Advertisement

    The supporters of the new upgrade argue that the current limits are ineffective. Increasing them would lead to higher network efficiency. Moreover, it is expected to improve the UTXO set and introduce additional financial incentives. 

    However, proponents argue that the new update would lead to more spam and congestion since spammers would be able to embed large files. Furthermore, the drastic change could make it more burdensome to operate Bitcoin nodes, thus potentially negatively affecting the level of decentralization. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 15:39
    Ripple’s 1 Billion XRP Unlock Brings Early Clarity
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Schwartz's take

    In his recent social media post, Schwarz argues that fee-paying data is, in fact, valid economic activity. Hence, classifying something as spam would be a rather subjective take. 

    "If someone is paying the same transaction fee as everyone else, who decides their use is “spam”?" he said on X.

    However, Schwartz has refrained from taking either side of the heated debate while clarifying that his personal stance does not actually represent the XRP community. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 7:45
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 5:28
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” to be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners to Join
    ‘XRP Seoul 2025’ Set for Sept. 21 at Seoul; Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle
    ChainGPT Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 7:45
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 7:39
    Ripple CTO: No Such Thing as ‘Supported by XRP’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 5:28
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all