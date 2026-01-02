Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    +2,523.54% in Ethereum (ETH) Futures in 1 Hour: Is Volatility Coming?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 13:28
    Ethereum's volatility could be one step away from exploding rapidly as futures open interest is surging once again.
    Advertisement
    +2,523.54% in Ethereum (ETH) Futures in 1 Hour: Is Volatility Coming?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In just one hour, Ethereum recorded one of the most aggressive short-term derivatives signals in weeks: a +2,523.54% increase in futures inflows. On paper, that kind of move seems dramatic, but context is important. This increase is not the result of panic or forced positioning, rather, it is occurring while prices are still largely under control, which is why it is significant.

    Ethereum is recovering

    In terms of price, ETH has recovered from pressure in late 2025 and is currently holding around $3,000. Ethereum is compressing under diminishing resistance and stabilizing above important local support, according to the chart structure. Most significantly, the 50 EMA, which has historically served as a momentum switch for Ethereum on longer time frames, is being actively tested by the price.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A clear recovery of the 50 EMA would demonstrate that sellers are losing control and that the market is returning to a trend-building phase as opposed to a corrective one. That idea is supported by the futures data. This kind of one-hour inflow spike indicates a sharp increase in leveraged interest without a price volatility explosion. This typically indicates that traders are positioning rather than chasing; they are creating exposure rather than responding after the fact.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    XRP Price Prediction 2026
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Could Trade 'a Lot Lower' If This Happens

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/31/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Can See $3,000 Right There, This Is Where XRP Recovers, Solana (SOL) on Strongest Support in 2025
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Consistent positive net inflows are also seen over longer time periods, suggesting that the spike was a component of a larger buildup rather than an isolated occurrence. Another layer is added by spot flows. Short-term spot inflows fluctuate as they always do, but they stay largely balanced, indicating that futures activity is not being dumped onto the spot market right away.

    Futures push volatility up

    Instead of hedging against declines, a spike in futures inflows without aggressive spot selling frequently indicates confidence in higher prices. It is also important to note that in contrast to earlier expansion phases, volatility is still muted. It is usually the setup, not a contradiction.

    Once positioning reaches a critical mass, Ethereum tends to transition from compression to expansion. A blow-off top scenario does not fit that pattern nearly as well as the current structure.

    Advertisement
    #Ethereum #ETHUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 11:51
    Cardano Midnight Genesis Block May Emerge in 90 Days
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 13:28
    +2,523.54% in Ethereum (ETH) Futures in 1 Hour: Is Volatility Coming?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 11:51
    Cardano Midnight Genesis Block May Emerge in 90 Days
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 11:26
    'An Incredible Year Ahead': Ripple Engineer Outlines What's Coming to XRPL
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 10:38
    1,373,811,118 XRP in 24 Hours: +140% in Most Important Ledger Metric
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions, News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 13:28
    +2,523.54% in Ethereum (ETH) Futures in 1 Hour: Is Volatility Coming?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 11:51
    Cardano Midnight Genesis Block May Emerge in 90 Days
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD