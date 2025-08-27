Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin as BTC Rises: Max Keiser

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, a Bitcoin maxi, former financial journalist and currently the BTC advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has stressed the power of Bitcoin as an asset versus all other assets on the market in a recent tweet.

Keiser also hinted at an upcoming Bitcoin price surge, providing a significant reason for that. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently sitting at $110,758 after the 2.53% rise over the past 24 hours reversed, turning into a 1.42% decline.

Keiser's important Bitcoin statement

Keiser has once again published an ultra-bullish Bitcoin forecast with an indefinite time frame, saying that everything goes to zero against BTC, adding this time that it is happening as Bitcoin ascends.

Everything goes to zero as Bitcoin ascends. https://t.co/vtCH1tJIha August 26, 2025

Keiser is an early Bitcoin adopter and evangelist who started accumulating BTC when it was trading at approximately $1, which was soon after its mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, chose to step away to other projects, leaving his brainchild, Bitcoin, in the hands of an eager developer community.

Keiser names major driver of Bitcoin price

In a tweet published earlier, Keiser quoted an X post of @Vivek4real_, who stated that the Bitcoin hashrate was breaking out, soaring above 900 EH/s. “Hash precedes price,” Max Keiser stated, explaining that Bitcoin miners are true risk takers, unlike Bitcoin buyers, and they “offer the best signal.”

Hash precedes price.



Why?



The miners, not the BTC buyers, are the true risk takers and offer the best signal.



Mining has been completely impervious to price. Miners know what’s coming.



Name another commodity where mining/ drilling is entirely price insensitive like… https://t.co/K2k8wgd9Hc — Max Bitcoin (@maxkeiser) August 26, 2025

“Miners know what’s coming,” Keiser is certain, adding that with no other commodity mining/drilling is entirely price insensitive as with Bitcoin.