Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin as BTC Rises: Max Keiser

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 8:12
    Bitcoin expert Max Keiser makes major BTC recovery and hashrate statement
    Advertisement
    Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin as BTC Rises: Max Keiser
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, a Bitcoin maxi, former financial journalist and currently the BTC advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has stressed the power of Bitcoin as an asset versus all other assets on the market in a recent tweet.

    Keiser also hinted at an upcoming Bitcoin price surge, providing a significant reason for that. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently sitting at $110,758 after the 2.53% rise over the past 24 hours reversed, turning into a 1.42% decline.

    Keiser's important Bitcoin statement

    Keiser has once again published an ultra-bullish Bitcoin forecast with an indefinite time frame, saying that everything goes to zero against BTC, adding this time that it is happening as Bitcoin ascends.

    HOT Stories
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?
    Shiba Inu May Never Add Another Zero, Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, XRP Price to Make Major Move in Next 10 Days — Crypto News Digest
    Uptober? Ethereum Savior Tom Lee Sees Crypto Outperforming in Q4

    Keiser is an early Bitcoin adopter and evangelist who started accumulating BTC when it was trading at approximately $1, which was soon after its mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, chose to step away to other projects, leaving his brainchild, Bitcoin, in the hands of an eager developer community.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/26/2025 - 13:45
    '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Doubles Down on His Ultra-Bearish ETH Forecast
    ByYuri Molchan

    Keiser names major driver of Bitcoin price

    In a tweet published earlier, Keiser quoted an X post of @Vivek4real_, who stated that the Bitcoin hashrate was breaking out, soaring above 900 EH/s. “Hash precedes price,” Max Keiser stated, explaining that Bitcoin miners are true risk takers, unlike Bitcoin buyers, and they “offer the best signal.”

    “Miners know what’s coming,” Keiser is certain, adding that with no other commodity mining/drilling is entirely price insensitive as with Bitcoin.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 7:32
    XRP Whales Dumping XRP En Masse
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 5:56
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $MBG Token Supply Reduced by 4.86M in First Buyback and Burn by MultiBank Group
    Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets
    ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 8:12
    Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin as BTC Rises: Max Keiser
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 7:32
    XRP Whales Dumping XRP En Masse
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 5:56
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all