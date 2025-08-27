Advertisement
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 9:28
    This has stirred up expectations in XRP community
    Ripple continues to unveil keynote speakers for the upcoming Ripple Swell event scheduled for November this year, stirring up expectations in the XRP community.

    In a recent tweet, Ripple announced Cofounder and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen as a keynote speaker at the event. This is significant as the Ripple cofounder has not been in the public eye much relative to other Ripple executives, hence sparking interest in the XRP community. This is evident as an XRP community X user expressed delight at the announcement, noting that the Ripple executive chairman had not been seen at most events in quite some time.

    Adding further speculation is the fact that the Ripple cofounder will share the stage with celebrity Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés. The duo will share the keynote stage at the Ripple Swell event, sparking anticipation in the XRP community as to what might be ahead as the two industry leaders exchange ideas.

    Expectations rising

    The Ripple Swell event, a two-day event scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5, will mark the convergence of the most influential voices shaping finance and crypto, allowing industry leaders to exchange innovative ideas.

    At the close of July, Ripple unveiled Nasdaq Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adena Friedman as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Ripple Swell event.

    August remains significant for Ripple as it marked new collaborations as well as the official closure of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

