Binance Listing Alert: Three Major Crypto Pairs to Be Added to Lineup

Major crypto exchange Binance has revealed new listings at 2026's start. Notably, new trading pairs of major cryptocurrencies Avalanche (AVAX), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Uniswap (UNI) are set to be listed on the Binance platform.

In an announcement, Binance issued a notice on three new trading pairs set to be listed Jan. 6, 2026.

Binance says it will open trading for AVAX/USD1, BCH/USD1 and UNI/USD1 pairs Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. UTC in order to increase trading choices offered on Binance Spot and improve users’ trading experience. Binance also stated it will enable Trading Bots services for Spot Algo Orders of AVAX/USD1, BCH/USD1 and UNI/USD1.

Binance to delist 14 margin pairs

On the set date that the AVAX/USD1, BCH/USD1 and UNI/USD1 trading pairs will be going live, Jan. 6, Binance will be performing delisting on 14 margin pairs.

In a recent announcement, Binance Margin said it will delist margin trading pairs Jan. 6 at 6 a.m. UTC.

The cross margin pairs affected are BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD.

The Isolated Margin Pairs impacted are BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD.

Binance Margin has already suspended isolated margin borrowing on the isolated margin pairs.

On Jan. 6 at 6 a.m. UTC, Binance Margin says it will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on the aforementioned cross and isolated margin pairs, after which they will be removed from Binance Margin.

Users are urged to close their positions or transfer their assets from Margin Accounts to Spot Accounts before the delisting action to avoid losses.