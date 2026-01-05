Vitalik Buterin Clears Air on Controversial Role of Ethereum

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has clarified the blockchain’s true purpose, and that is, its infrastructure provides freedom under stress. In a post on X, he maintains that Ethereum is not just a better fintech platform but one of resilience.

Ethereum built for user sovereignty, not efficiency

Buterin argues that speed, convenience, and higher yields are not the core purpose of Ethereum but user sovereignty. That is a system that continues to function even when under pressure, censorship, failure or crisis.

The Ethereum founder pushed back on the framing of crypto as a system of faster payment, cheaper transactions, and higher DeFi yields. He insists that Ethereum was built not for efficiency or convenience.

"Ethereum was not created to make finance efficient or apps convenient. It was created to set people free," he wrote.

Buterin is implying that fintech and traditional finance entities will always be better at these goals. However, the goal is not to compete with either Wall Street or Silicon Valley but to focus on "resilience."

He restates Ethereum’s mission of resilience as being focused on survivability over optimization and worst-case protection over best-case gains.

Buterin maintains that Ethereum’s core mission from the Trustless manifesto means protecting users from total failures such as deplatforming, developer abandonment and cyber disruptions.

According to him, in real-world situations where centralized platform systems fail, Ethereum will continue to function.

For instance, in a situation where Cloudflare goes down, or an internet cyber war breaks out, Buterin says, Ethereum should still work as "2000ms latency continues to be 2000ms."

The goal for Ethereum is to guarantee personal and collective sovereignty, thereby reducing reliance on gatekeepers who can revoke access randomly. Overall, Ethereum seeks to maintain neutrality, be accessible to anyone, anywhere, and permissionless without a "master switch."

Ethereum's decentralized block space sparks debate

Notably, Vitalik Buterin argues that anyone can create a block space with private chains, corporate chains and permissioned ledgers.

However, he said a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant block space is rare, and that is Ethereum’s focus .

The founder's post has generated mixed reactions from the online community. Some users believe that Buterin is downplaying UX and adoption while justifying slow progress and high fees on the network.

One user pointed out that bad UX can also cause the loss of 100% annual percentage yield. Others who reacted aligned with Buterin, insisting that sovereignty is not speed but survivability.