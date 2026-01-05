XRP Price Analysis for January 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 2.74% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has bounced off the local support at $2.1122. If the candle closes near the resistance of $2.1665 or above, the growth may continue to the $2.20 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. In this case, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens around the current prices, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $2.20-$2.30 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate of XRP is going up after the previous bullish bar closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, sideways trading in the zone of $2.10-$2.30 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.1490 at press time.