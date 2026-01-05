Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants Zero Removed, XRP's Critical 2026 Resistance Destroyed, Bitcoin Needs 2 More Moves Before $100,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is back on its feet, with a solid comeback that essentially enables all previous price targets that seemed lost due to the weak performance of assets like SHIB, XRP and Bitcoin by the end of the year. Luckily, things have changed very rapidly.

Shiba Inu targets zero once again

Shiba Inu is once again teasing a story that will not go away: zero removal. This time it is not just happening. After months of relentless weakness, the price recently made a clear upward move, and this breakout has significantly changed short-term sentiment. The market has obviously noticed, though, whether it holds is still up in the air.

The most recent rally was a sharp increase in price and volume following a protracted compression phase, not a gradual drift. It is significant. Violent moves are typically the culmination of long consolidations, and SHIB eventually emerged from its local downtrend structure. As a result of the move, the price broke through short-term resistance and reclaimed levels that had repeatedly stopped attempts to rise since late autumn. That alone accounts for the abrupt shift in tone.

Miracles are not needed for zero removal. Viral hype and ecosystem revolutions are not necessary. It necessitates time above critical levels and persistent bid pressure. Investors should be focusing on whether SHIB can remain above the breakout zone rather than how quickly it moves. This would become just another relief bounce if the retests were unsuccessful. The door would remain open for another leg higher if consolidation was successful.

This is not immediately exhausted, according to momentum indicators. RSI has left neutral territory without going into previously overheated areas, indicating that if buyers continue to be active there may be room for continuation. Additionally, volume expansion shows that this was not a phony low-liquidity move. There was genuine involvement. However, there are no guarantees in this market.

While a massive breakthrough increases probabilities, it does not guarantee results. Any wider market weakness would affect SHIB more severely than most majors because overhead supply is still present. Along the way investors should anticipate volatility, steep declines and aggressive profit-taking.

XRP breaking critical zones

XRP just broke and held above a crucial resistance zone connected to its 50-day EMA, something it had repeatedly failed to do during the second half of last year. For months, that level had functioned as a ceiling, rejecting all attempts at a recovery and driving the price back into lower ranges. It did not hold this time.

And that modifies the structure. Here, the 50 EMA is more than just a line on the graph. It has served as a trend filter for XRP, the price being below it indicated that rallies were corrective rather than impulsive. XRP is indicating a shift from a protracted corrective phase to a possible bull-market setup, at least in the medium term, by persevering through it with follow-through.

The brake's cleanliness is noteworthy. XRP did not momentarily surge before falling back below the mean. It recovered the level, solidified above it and kept rising. The candle's size is not as important as that behavior. When resistance turns into support, it usually ceases to be an issue until the larger market structure shatters once more.

The change is confirmed by momentum. Without displaying extreme conditions, the RSI has moved into bullish territory, indicating strength without instant fatigue. The notion that this was not a low-liquidity fake move is further supported by volume expansion during the breakout. When it mattered, buyers showed up. This does not imply that XRP is suddenly impervious to declines.

Retracements in the short term are common, particularly following significant gains. However, those pullbacks are more likely to be bought than sold as long as the price stays above the 50 EMA. Bulls no longer bear the burden of proof. Investors should anticipate continued volatility as the main expectation going forward.

The movement of XRP has never been linear. However, the asset is no longer structurally constrained by the same technical burden that stifled it for months. It is now the opposite of the path of least resistance.

Bitcoin is breaking forward

Bitcoin is finally near the $100,000 threshold again. However, being close does not imply consent. Two crucial obstacles that continue to limit upside and draw supply must be overcome by the price before that level is practically in play. First, since the last breakdown from the highs, price action has been guided by short-term declining resistance.

Although it has not completely invalidated that structure, Bitcoin has begun to curl upward and regain momentum. Every push higher runs the risk of becoming another lower high until that trendline is decisively broken and held. The cluster of mid- and long-term moving averages around the upper-$90,000 to low-$100,000 zone represents the second and more significant level, which is located just below the six-figure mark.

This region has frequently served as a distribution range where sellers actively intervene and liquidity declines. It takes time and consistent demand for Bitcoin to absorb supply in this area, not just tag it. From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin has recovered favorably from the recent sell-off. The deep flush that cleared leverage and drove weak hands out of the market preceded the bounce.

Volume indicates involvement rather than apathy, and the RSI has risen from neutral without displaying signs of fatigue. From a structural perspective, this appears to be a base rather than a dead-cat bounce. Nevertheless, most traders are currently ignoring the risk of timing.

When sentiment becomes biased, the market opening has a tendency to increase volatility. The likelihood of a significant shakeout rises as expectations become more optimistic and $100,000 takes center stage in the story. Before any genuine attempt at a breakout, a quick pullback could be triggered by an abrupt risk-off move, institutional profit-taking or macro headlines.

That is to say $100,000 is close, but not free. In the best-case scenario, spot demand drives the move as Bitcoin breaks through the declining resistance and consolidates above it before grinding through overhead supply.