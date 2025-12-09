Advertisement
    New XRPL 3.0.0 Upgrade Comes with Major Fixes

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 20:42
    XRPL 3.0.0 is a big stability-focused upgrade that delivers major fixes, protocol cleanup, performance improvements.
    A substantial new release of rippled v3.0.0, the core server software that powers the XRP Ledger, has been rolled out

    The changelog includes dozens of bug fixes, performance enhancements, and refactors across the codebase.

    These upgrades touch almost everything: consensus stability, ledger entry handling, peer connections, RPC behavior, build system, CI pipelines, and dependency updates.

    One new protocol-level amendment has been introduced. This amendment corrects missing keylet fields inside certain ledger objects. Amendments are XRPL’s mechanism for rolling out network-wide protocol changes.

    Several commits from adding "pre-lending protocol" groundwork. This means the codebase is being reorganized and prepped in a way that will allow future lending-related features.

    Previous developments 

    In late November, rippled version 2.6.2 introduced a new amendment, fixDirectoryLimit, which removes previous directory‑page limits.

    It also fixes a serious bug affecting “Batch” transactions (in which multiple transactions are grouped). Without the fix, if all inner transactions in the batch are invalid, the server could hit an assertion failure. 

    The release laid the groundwork for "smart Escrows", bringing more flexible escrow functionality on XRPL.

    Cooling growth 

    Over the past month, as reported by U.Today, the XRP Ledger experienced explosive growth. 

    The network activity sometimes surged by 400% in transaction volume and payments. 

    That euphoric spike has now cooled, but activity remains significantly above early-November levels. The daily payment range has now stabilized around 600,000–900,000 XRP.

    #XRP News #XRPL
