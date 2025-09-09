Worldcoin (WLD) Price Skyrockets 130%: Reason Behind It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Worldcoin (WLD) price has seen a sharp surge in the last 48 hours, printing two large green daily candlesticks in the process. From Sept. 7, Worldcoin has risen from a low of $0.95 to an intraday high of $2.21, a 132% increase.

The latest surge builds on a rebound from a low of $0.866 on Sept. 5, with Worldcoin set to mark its fifth straight day of gains, including today.

Worldcoin's rise accelerated on Sept. 8 after public firm Eightco announced plans to purchase $250 million worth of Worldcoin, transforming it into a Worldcoin treasury, with the share sale set to be completed this Thursday.

Eightco plans to purchase $250M worth of Worldcoin, with its share sale set to complete this Thursday.



• Price is up ~130%

— Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) September 9, 2025

Community analyst at on-chain platform CryptoQuant Maartunn highlighted Worldcoin's price surge in a recent tweet, noting that its open interest has surged to $625 million as a result.

Worldcoin scores Upbit listing

At press time, Worldcoin was up 66.43% in the last 24 hours to $2.06. Its trading volume has surged in this time frame to $4.27 billion, representing a 246% increase.

Worldcoin's price surge in the last 24 hours also coincides with a listing on major Korean exchange Upbit.

Upbit will list WLD/KRW, WLD/USDT and WLD/BTC trading pairs on Sept. 9 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

WLD created its first 2025 golden cross signal, formed when the short-term moving average crossed above the long term MA in mid-August.

The price declined to briefly consolidate before breaking out. The recent surge has surpassed the daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $1.038 and $0.999, respectively, which had confined Worldcoin's price since December 2024.

Going forward, Worldcoin will be watched to see if it can sustain its rise above the moving averages to target $3 next.