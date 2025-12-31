SHIB Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end day of the week is rather bullish than bearish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support at $0.00000705. If buyers' pressure continues and the daily candle closes near the resistance or above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00000720 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB remains under sellers' pressure. If a breakout of the $0.000007 mark occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.0000678 support.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of the meme coin is coming back to the support at $0.000007.

If the weekly bar closes below that mark, traders may expect an ongoing correction to the $0.00000650 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000709 at press time.