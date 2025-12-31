Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for December 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 14:46
    Can buyers keep the rate of SHIB above $0.0000070 until the end of the year?
    The end day of the week is rather bullish than bearish; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    alt=
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.15% over the last 24 hours.

    alt=
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support at $0.00000705. If buyers' pressure continues and the daily candle closes near the resistance or above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00000720 range.

    alt=
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB remains under sellers' pressure. If a breakout of the $0.000007 mark occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.0000678 support.

    alt=
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of the meme coin is coming back to the support at $0.000007. 

    If the weekly bar closes below that mark, traders may expect an ongoing correction to the $0.00000650 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000709 at press time.

