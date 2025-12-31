Solana Liquidation Imbalance Hits 19,138% Amid Year-End Bear Rout

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL), the seventh-ranked cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has flipped against short-position traders in the last 60 minutes. The coin has climbed by over 1.5% in the last 24 hours, aligning with its weekly gain of 3.5% in a rebound move.

Short sellers wiped out as Solana liquidation imbalance surges

According to CoinGlass data , traders betting short on Solana were wiped out of $300,110 within the last hour as the coin recorded a spike in price. These short-position traders might have considered Solana’s previous downward fluctuations to go bearish on the asset.

However, in a surprise move, Solana has managed to stay above critical moving averages, and with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.39, SOL still has more upside before it slips into overbought territory. Within the last 24 hours, Solana jumped from $123.50 to a daily peak of $126.57 before a slight correction.

As of press time, Solana was changing hands at $126.01, which represents a 1.63% increase within the time frame. Trading volume has also recorded a significant increase of 12.47% to $3.13 billion, showing serious engagement by market participants.

The renewed interest from investors and traders alike might have triggered the upward momentum for Solana. If this is sustained, SOL could break above the $130 resistance in a final bullish push to close 2025 on a high.

In order for that to happen, it means short-term traders will stay off profit-taking. Notably, profit-taking has contributed to most of Solana’s volatility in the recent past.

This indication is clear from the volume of traders who were bearish on the asset. Bullish traders were relatively fewer and suffered a mild loss of $1,560 as the price briefly soared above their projections. The next 12 hours and traders’ sentiments would determine how Solana closes out 2025.

Can Solana break $130 resistance before 2025 ends?

As U.Today reported, Solana lost about 35% of its price value in the last year. This contrasts with 2023 and 2024, when it recorded gains of 919% and 85.68%, respectively. The year was marked by fluctuations as SOL kicked it off on a bullish note, hitting $295 in the first month.

The asset experienced volatility and slipped to a low of $96.59 in April. Solana is having a bearish fourth quarter, and the current price movement is still 57.11% away from the all-time high (ATH) of $294.33 it set in January 2025.

Regardless, if Solana finishes the year on a bullish note, it stands a better chance of continuing on the same trajectory in 2026.