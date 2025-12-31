Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for December 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 15:03
    Should traders expect DOGE to drop to the $0.10 zone soon?
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bulls are more powerful than bears at the end of 2025, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.76% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support at $0.1229. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near the mentioned mark, traders may expect a test of the $0.1226 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of the meme coin is far from support and resistance levels.

    Thus, the volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.1220-$0.1250 is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below them, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.10 zone.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1233 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
