DOGE Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are more powerful than bears at the end of 2025, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.76% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support at $0.1229. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near the mentioned mark, traders may expect a test of the $0.1226 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of the meme coin is far from support and resistance levels.

Thus, the volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.1220-$0.1250 is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below them, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.10 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.1233 at press time.