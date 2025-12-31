Dogecoin Volume Crashes 23% in Quiet 2025 Close: What Comes Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin trading volumes have taken a hit in the last few hours of 2025. According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin's trading volume has dipped 25% in the last 24 hours, coming in at $682 million.

This trend aligns with that which was seen across the broader crypto market, with several coins seeing lower volumes.

According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, trading volume has predictably dipped in the final weeks of 2025, with markets staying flat and unpredictable, as well as holidays pulling traders away from their devices.

📉 Regardless, barring a sudden surprise burst in price volatility, Bitcoin and altcoins have seen their… pic.twitter.com/HIoRE1bqHA — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 30, 2025

Crypto trading volumes have hit year low levels in the second half of December as Bitcoin and altcoins mark their lowest two-week stretch compared to this same time last year.

Santiment highlighted this as a difference between 2024 and 2025, adding that the altcoin market, of which Dogecoin is a part, was still seeing significant movements. Fast forward to this year, and they have less than half the weekly trading volume.

The absence of volumes is reflected in Dogecoin price action, with it having barely moved since Dec. 27.

Taken from this date, Dogecoin has traded in a very tight range between $0.1213 and $0.1275. Momentum indicators have flattened, indicating a lack of movement, with the RSI stagnating at 37, which suggests a slight advantage for the bears.

What's next for Dogecoin?

The fact that Dogecoin is currently trading in a tight price range suggests an impending move, which might be up or down.

A breakout will target the next resistance levels at $0.146 and $0.195, while a breakdown might aim for support in the $0.09 range.

House of Doge, Dogecoin's corporate arm, teases major developments for Dogecoin in 2026. These include plans for B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts expected to begin in Q1, 2026. This plan would encompass a rewards debit card, which will allow Dogecoin to be spent at over 150 million merchants worldwide, an embeddable Dogecoin wallet for marketplace apps, Dogecoin acceptance tools for enterprise merchants and a Doge-focused financial app.

Dogecoin will also welcome partnerships with some of the industry’s leading organizations, which are expected to be announced in 2026.