Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Ends Speculation on Ethereum's Base, Coinbase CEO Cosigns

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 10:24
    Coinbase CEO breaks silence as Vitalik Buterin cosigns Base as "right way" to Ethereum scaling
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Ends Speculation on Ethereum's Base, Coinbase CEO Cosigns
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Base, the Coinbase-backed EVM chain pitched as Ethereum’s own layer 2, has just received its strongest endorsement yet, straight from Vitalik Buterin

    In a rare social media shoutout, Vitalik declared Base the right way to scale, offering a faster user experience through centralized sequencing while remaining connected to Ethereum’s security layer, meaning that funds cannot be stolen or frozen.

    Vitalik explained that Base does not hold custody, withdrawals are guaranteed by the Ethereum mainnet code and the L2Beat stage 1 tag means that users are truly protected against rug pulls, rather than it being just marketing talk. He also dismissed the idea that L2s are "just servers," citing examples where censorship was blocked and funds remained secure even when operators were offline. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram

    Even Base's security council setup includes external members to prevent unilateral control.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase CEO Armstrong reacts

    Brian Armstrong did not pen a long essay but simply boosted the thread with a short comment: "Great thread to read through on Base," which is enough to show that Coinbase is fully supporting Vitalik's perspective.

    From the Base side, Jesse Pollak spelled out how sequencers work: they bundle and order transactions, then the main layer settles them and at any moment a user can bypass Base entirely by going straight through Ethereum. He added that Base already runs on stage-1 decentralization, with permissionless block proposals live, while stage 2 is in progress.

    Is Base legit?

    The takeaway is clearly that Base is not a custodial sidechain or an exchange in disguise. It is Ethereum infrastructure built to scale without breaking trust. Vitalik endorsed it, Armstrong amplified it and now the debate over Base’s legitimacy appears to be over.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum #Coinbase #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 11:45
    Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 10:48
    Coinbase: Two Factors Could Trigger Parabolic Move on Crypto Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Moonbirds and Azuki IP Coming to Verse8 as AI-Native Game Platform Integrates with Story
    ETH-Based Little Pepe Raises $26M in Presale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 11:45
    Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 10:48
    Coinbase: Two Factors Could Trigger Parabolic Move on Crypto Market
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 10:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recorded -485,685,800,000 Crypto Exchange Netflow: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD