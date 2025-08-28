Advertisement
    Telegram Gifts Market Gains Traction: Recent Accomplishments

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 16:42
    Fancy Porsche 911 GT3 exchanged for Telegram gifts on Portals platform
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As Portals, the most active community-driven Telegram gifts marketplace, has reached massive adoption, with its biggest deals making headlines. What started as a semi-ironic market for in-app goods turned into a platform for six-digit deals.

    TON community influencer sells his Porsche for 18 Telegram gifts

    A Porsche 911 GT3 has just been exchanged for 18 digital gifts inside Telegram — marking one of the most striking moments yet for TON’s fast-growing collectibles market.

    The deal involved TON influencer Lucha, who put up his Porsche GT3, and Roxman, cofounder of Portals (the largest Telegram gifts marketplace, personally mentioned by Pavel Durov). After weeks of posts, polls and heated community debates — the swap happened.

    Renzo, founder of Renzo’s Alpha and one of the most followed TON analysts, has commented on the game-changing trade:

    People used to laugh at the idea of trading stickers and gifts. Now you literally have a Porsche moving into this ecosystem. That’s not hype, that’s proof of value.

    Telegram gifts are officially launched, limited digital collectibles that can be upgraded into NFTs on the TON blockchain. They are not just cosmetic — they are scarce, tradable and embedded right inside Telegram.

    Market cap of Telegram gifts segment hits new ATH milestones

    For Telegram-based gift trading, daily volumes already reached millions of dollars, with market capitalization sitting around $160 million. On some days, Telegram gifts even outpace the Solana or Ethereum NFT markets.

    “This is the 2021 NFT moment — but inside Telegram,” Renzo notes. “When you combine viral distribution with real scarcity, crazy things happen. The Porsche swap is just the headline that shows what insiders already know: this market is exploding.”

    Some of the earliest gifts — like Plush Pepe, Durov’s Cap and Swiss Watch — were bought for a few dollars and now trade for thousands.

    Roxman himself invested roughly $20,000 in his collection of “#1 Gifts.” Now those holdings have been swapped for a Porsche worth over $350,000.

    The exchange took place through Portals, the leading Telegram gifts marketplace, currently holding 50-60% of daily volume. With over one million monthly active users and a 700K-strong community, Portals has introduced cashback rewards, point systems and collaborations with global names like Snoop Dogg.

    “This isn’t just about a car,” Renzo adds. “It’s about showing the outside world that digital culture, blockchain, and Telegram are creating real, liquid markets. If a Porsche is possible today, what’s next?”

    Telegram continues to expand its gifts economy with new drops, upgrades and upcoming integrations. With high-profile moments like this Porsche swap and growing attention from global brands, Telegram gifts are quickly becoming one of the most-talked-about areas of Web3.

    #Telegram #Telegram Open Network (TON) News
