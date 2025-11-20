Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 19:42
    XRP has plunged below $2 despite the strong performance of the Bitwise ETF .
    Advertisement
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the XRP token slipped to an intraday low of $1.98 earlier today. 

    Advertisement

    The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency has plunged by a whopping 16% over the past week. 

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US

    The popular altcoin remains under severe pressure alongside other major cryptocurrencies. The crypto market is currently in the middle of a major sell-off due to the hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts fading. 

    Advertisement

    ETF hype fails to lift XRP 

    Bitwise's recently launched XRP ETF has already surpassed $22 million in trading volume. Once again, this shows that there is a rather strong institutional demand for XRP. 

    Even though Bitwise’s XRP product is seeing impressive trading volumes, the ETF isn’t pushing XRP’s price higher. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/20/2025 - 15:59
    'The Rush Starts Now': Ripple CEO Reacts to Bitwise XRP ETF Launch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    There have been a few other recent XRP-ETF launches ( that also failed to spark a sustained rally in XRP’s price, despite healthy volume. Here are some notable ones, and why they may not have helped price as much as some hoped.

    Earlier this month, Canary Capital launched the very first spot XRP ETF called XRPC. The product gave investors regulated exposure to the actual XRP token without needing to hold it themselves. On its first trading day, the ETF product pulled in about $58 million in volume. 

    However, despite the strong debut, XRP’s price dropped by around 4.3% shortly after, collapsing to $2.22. 

    The pullback despite significant institutional demand, meaning that selling pressure was too strong for the bulls to handle. 

    There was also no rally in the run-up to the ETF launch, so this the current plunge will not qualify as a sell-the-news event either. 

    #XRP Price Prediction #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD