Enormous $80,000,000,000 Profit: Saylor's Strategy Reaching Sky

Michael Saylor's audacious Bitcoin accumulation plan keeps paying off, and in a big way. By Oct. 7, 2025, his Bitcoin holdings had grown to $79.54 billion, representing an incredible unrealized gain of +67.97% over the total cost basis.

Strengthening portfolio

Saylor currently has about 640,031 BTC in his portfolio, which was purchased at an average price of $73,983 per coin, according to the most recent StrategyTracker data. The big profit margin, given that Bitcoin is currently trading close to $124,000, is evidence of Saylor's belief in long-term Bitcoin accumulation rather than market timing.

The first chart shows the historical development of Bitcoin and MicroStrategy's approach to buying it. The green dashed line shows the average purchase price, and each orange marker denotes a Bitcoin transaction. Saylor's methodical accumulation through volatility has driven his average cost upward in a controlled, sustainable way, even in the face of several market declines, most notably the bear cycle of 2022-2023.

In terms of performance, Saylor's strategy trailed slightly at +87.14%, a difference of roughly -12.9%, while Bitcoin itself gained about +100% over the previous year. The slower compounding effect of a long-term holding strategy, in comparison to pure Bitcoin exposure, is reflected in this relative underperformance. Nevertheless, the overall performance is still remarkable, especially considering that the average entry price of the company is significantly lower than the current market level.

Bitcoin's market performance

Technically, Bitcoin's chart shows a robust breakout phase, most recently surpassing $120,000 following a period of consolidation in the $113,000-$115,000 range. For big institutional investors like MicroStrategy, the overall trend is still resolutely bullish despite some cooling momentum. Again, Saylor's strategy of steady dollar-cost accumulation through volatility has held up well.

His $79 billion Bitcoin war chest serves as evidence that, with enough scale and patience, conviction-driven long-term accumulation can outperform short-term speculation. Saylor's buy-and-never-sell strategy is one of the most lucrative and strategically sound wagers in corporate crypto history — even in a market that is still settling after the halving.