Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Strategy’s co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a tweet, where he made a mysterious reference to the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

The community has, as usual, praised him. However, the praise likely came not for the tweet itself but for advocating BTC tirelessly. Also, this time, Saylor has surpassed even himself in touting Bitcoin to the community.

Emphasis on "orange" once again, here's nuance

In today’s tweet, Saylor shared an image generated by AI, in which he is wearing orange sunglasses and sees the world in the orange color typically associated with Bitcoin. One of the things he sees is fire from an atomic explosion taking place right in front of him.

“Only orange,” the tweet states with Saylor in the image, watching the fire and the glasses protecting his eyes, apparently.

Advertisement

This tweet aligned with the bellwether cryptocurrency, BTC, soaring above the $113,000 price level earlier today – the growth constituted 2.51%. By now, Bitcoin has moved back and is changing hands at $113,000.

Max Keiser likens Saylor and MSTR to Tesla and Elon Musk

In a recent tweet, a Bitcoin advocate and BTC advisor to El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, Max Keiser, likened Strategy and Michael Saylor to Tesla and Elon Musk.

He called them both geniuses – one a financial engineer, and the other a genius in engineering, saying that investors are not just buying their companies’ shares because of what Strategy and Tesla do, but mostly because they trust Saylor and Musk to deliver on their promises and goals.