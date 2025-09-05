Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 14:15
    Michael Saylor reacts as Bitcoin regains $113,000 after today’s 2.5% surge
    Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details
    Strategy’s co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a tweet, where he made a mysterious reference to the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    The community has, as usual, praised him. However, the praise likely came not for the tweet itself but for advocating BTC tirelessly. Also, this time, Saylor has surpassed even himself in touting Bitcoin to the community.

    Emphasis on "orange" once again, here's nuance

    In today’s tweet, Saylor shared an image generated by AI, in which he is wearing orange sunglasses and sees the world in the orange color typically associated with Bitcoin. One of the things he sees is fire from an atomic explosion taking place right in front of him.

    “Only orange,” the tweet states with Saylor in the image, watching the fire and the glasses protecting his eyes, apparently.

    This tweet aligned with the bellwether cryptocurrency, BTC, soaring above the $113,000 price level earlier today – the growth constituted 2.51%. By now, Bitcoin has moved back and is changing hands at $113,000.

