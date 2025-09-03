Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 288% in Yearly Surge, $1 Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 15:58
    Stellar (XLM) surpasses BTC, ETH with 288% surge
    Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 288% in Yearly Surge, $1 Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGecko data, Stellar (XLM) is up 288% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, Stellar (XLM) surpasses that of lead cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which posted yearly returns of 88% and 73%, respectively.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Stellar was trading just 0.3% higher to $0.36 as price momentum stalled in late August.

    On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the daily SMA 50 at $0.416 ahead of $0.433, $0.49 and $0.52. If these hurdles are cleared, Stellar might aim for $1, which would mark a 177% increase from the current price.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple vs SWIFT Clash, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Break Turns Ugly, XRP Rockets 100% in Payment Volume — Crypto News Digest
    No Word on X From Shytoshi Kusama for Month, but SHIB Army Unfazed
    Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency
    Bitcoin (BTC): Be Ready to Lose $100,000, Ethereum (ETH): Bounce Hinges on $4,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Awaiting Explosion or Zero Again?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 13:39
    Stellar (XLM) Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Imminent Amid 102% Surge: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Support is envisaged at the daily SMA 200 at $0.312. However, the chances of consolidation remain likely before the market makes a major move.

    Stellar network fundamentals remain positive with a major upgrade, "Whisk," in the pipeline.

    Stellar Whisk upgrade

    On Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. GMT, Stellar public network validators will vote to upgrade the network to Protocol 23, named Whisk.

    Whisk or Protocol 23 upgrade represents the biggest DX boost for Stellar since smart contracts launched on the platform and will introduce eight new Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs) on the Stellar mainnet.

    Over the past decade, 22 versions of the Stellar protocol have been implemented in major Stellar Core releases, voted on (and accepted) by Stellar validators and applied to upgrade Stellar mainnet, with the Whisk upgrade being the 23rd.

    In positive news, the Department of Commerce has begun putting economic data, the quarterly GDP data, on various blockchains, including the Stellar network, the first ever in crypto history.

    #Stellar News #XLM
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 3, 2025 - 15:48
    Ripple vs SWIFT Clash, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Break Turns Ugly, XRP Rockets 100% in Payment Volume — Crypto News Digest
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 14:49
    Ripple v. SEC: Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton Validates Role of XRP Army
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Presents KuMining: Embodying "Simple Mining, Smart Gains" for Effortless Crypto Accumulation
    Missed Out on Bitcoin? XME Could Be Your Next Big Wealth Opportunity
    Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M in Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 15:58
    Stellar (XLM) Rockets 288% in Yearly Surge, $1 Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 3, 2025 - 15:48
    Ripple vs SWIFT Clash, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Break Turns Ugly, XRP Rockets 100% in Payment Volume — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 14:49
    Ripple v. SEC: Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton Validates Role of XRP Army
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all