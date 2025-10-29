Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama's Quiet Phase Continues, Will It Break Soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama continues his quiet phase on social media, with his last post on X being on Sept. 15, which is about 44 days ago.

In his last post on X, Kusama hinted at the reason for his silence, saying, "But I am wise enough not to speak until I fully understand situations." Kusama also highlighted his push for AI initiatives to better all Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, including SHIB, BONE, LEASH and Treat.

Earlier in October, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, intimated to the Shiba Inu community that something big is taking shape, highlighting a current development on Tokenplay created by Astra Nova, which opens a new era of AI-powered utility, and the Shiba Inu version, Shib Fun, specifically made for the SHIB community.

Shib Fun will be an AI-powered playground where anyone can create, play and bring real use to tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT. Lucie revealed the expected timeline of December 2025 for the launch.

Will Shytoshi Kusama's silence break soon?

Given the recent developments in the pipeline, one might expect the Shiba Inu lead ambassador's silence to break soon.

With just two months remaining until the close of 2025, several projects are putting the finishing touches on what is being started this year. Kusama's X bio might suggest something is in the pipeline, as he stated he was "on the cutting edge"; however, the full details remain unknown.

As is his usual practice, Kusama likely wants to share his upcoming plans and vision for 2026 as the year wraps up. The Shiba Inu community should keep their fingers crossed for upcoming developments.

At press time, SHIB was holding above $0.00001 despite multiple attempts by bears to pull it lower; currently, it is trading at $0.00001026, with its market capitalization reaching $6 billion once again.