AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama's Cryptic Location Sparks Curiosity Amid Silence on X

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu lead ambassador's cryptic X location has drawn attention.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama's Cryptic Location Sparks Curiosity Amid Silence on X
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama continues to maintain his silence on X, with his last post being on Sept. 15, when he made it known that his efforts remain in the Shiba Inu project.

    Advertisement

    "Although I have mentioned many times that my focus now lies outside Shib as I push for AI initiatives to better all our tokens, to suggest that I am anywhere except beside kaal dhairya, the devs and other appropriate parties figuring out next steps is utterly preposterous. But I am wise enough not to speak until I fully understand situations, and this one is a bit complex and deep; that being said. Yes, we are on it, in the war room, so to speak. More official statements will follow for Shib channels. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Kusama wrote.

    While Kusama's silence on X remains, his location sparks curiosity as the Shiba Inu community anticipates what comes next for the project.

    HOT Stories
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?
    Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs

    On the cutting edge

    Shytoshi Kusama's location on X reads "on the cutting edge." The context of what he meant remains unknown as it remained cryptic.

    Advertisement

    In literal terms, cutting edge refers to the latest or most advanced stage in the development of something.

    Just like Kusama said in his most recent post on X, the Shiba Inu project seems to be on to something, with further details anticipated.

    While silent on X, Kusama remains active behind the scenes. An update in the past week shared by the Shiba Inu team revealed Kusama sat down with Astra Nova to talk about TokenPlay, a platform turning tokens into living ecosystems through games, apps and real community use.

    In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie updated the Shiba Inu community on X that something big was taking shape with Shib fun and TokenPlay in development.

    Shib fun is the ShibArmy’s own version of TokenPlay, an AI-powered playground where anyone can create, play and bring real use to tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT. Testing is expected to begin this month, with the full launch planned for December 2025.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 15:27
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 14:08
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than Dream, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama's Cryptic Location Sparks Curiosity Amid Silence on X
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 15:27
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 14:08
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than Dream, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all